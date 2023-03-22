featured breaking
Oklahoma House sends to the Senate John Talley's revised proposal to limit the use of corporal punishment in schools
Oklahoma City -- After initially falling short of the 51 votes needed to advance, a proposal to limit the use of corporal punishment in schools gained passage in the Oklahoma House of Representatives this week.
In roll call vote on March 14, House Bill 1028 gained a 45-43 plurality of support, less than the number of affirmative votes needed (an actual majority of all members of the chamber) to advance the measure to the State Senate this week.
The measure had bipartisan support from start to finish in the House, but had not gained the 51 vote requirement in the first round.
The bill was revamped -- limiting its reach, in the view of some -- after the initial failure.
When the Speaker of the House changed his vote from no to yes, the stage was set for an affirmative vote on Monday (March 20).
An alert from the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy (OICA) -- which had made passage of the bill a priority -- helped to shift some Republicans.
In the end, the bill secured an overwhelming 84-8 majority and advanced to the Senate.
Nine members did not vote in Monday's roll call. (Thirteen members had not voted in the March 14 roll call.)
The shift in votes on the measure can be studied here:
H.B. 1028 (as passed) would have an effective date of November 1, 2023.
Author John Talley, a Stillwater Republican, in a legislative press release, said he filed H.B. 1028 after he learned that despite an Education Department rule forbidding corporation punishment for students with limited intellectual abilities, the practice continued in some rural school districts.
"I was saddened to learn that students with intellectual disabilities are still facing corporal punishment in many school districts across the state," Talley said.
"I fought for this legislation to add more teeth to SDE's prohibition and end corporal punishment on students who may not understand what is going on or why it is happening. After numerous discussions with my colleagues, educators and families of disabled students, I'm glad we were able to work together to pass a bill that protects our most vulnerable children."
The bill cleared the lower chamber with "the title struck," meaning that should it prevail in the Senate, it will return to the House.
A press release from Minority Leader Cyndi Munson of Oklahoma City characterized House passage as "the first step in the right direction towards eliminating corporal punishment for all special education students identified under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA).”
Representative Munson said, “Schools should be a safe place for children of all abilities to learn. The use of corporal punishment, especially among students with intellectual disabilities, is harmful and abusive and does nothing to create a nurturing environment with a caring adult providing individual attention to meet the needs of our most vulnerable students."
In a story for the Stillwater News Press, Jessica Marshall reported the "revamped" version "is closer to existing state law than the previous version of the bill and would affect fewer students than originally intended."
On the other hand, the revised measure clearly includes students whose disabilities are listed in IDEA.
State Rep. Ellyn Hefner of Oklahoma City said, "Maybe removing this form of punishment could bring forth some other behavior supports that would be better for someone who falls in line with IDEA or cognitive delays."
(https://www.koco.com/article/oklahoam-house-bill-1028-ban-corporal-punishment-special-needs-student-ban/43376581 )
Rep. Talley's research had found "455 instances in 63 districts in the 2021-2022 school year where students with cognitive disabilities still received corporal punishment" despite a state rule banning the practice for students with IEPs (individual education plans).
Rep. Andy Fugate, D-Oklahoma City, supported the final version but was critical of what he considered a limited reach in the amended proposal.
The Democratic leader in the upper chamber, Kay Floyd of Oklahoma City, will carry the measure on the Senate side.
Patrick McGuigan
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Oklahoma House sends to the Senate John Talley's revised proposal to limit the use of corporal punishment in schools
- Allied Arts launches Annual Campaign for the Arts
- Lowering Energy Costs for Americans: Column
- Josh Brecheen's First House Floor Speech: The Gravity of our National Debt
- Republican Study Committee Chairman Kevin Hern Announces U.S. House Energy Action Team (HEAT) Leaders
- Cartels Waging Deadly War on Americans | It's Happening Where You Live, Oklahoma
- Oklahoma State Representative Mark Lawson Commends 'Progress on DDS Waitlist'
- Blake Shelton named OKPOP Museum honorary Campaign Chairperson
Top Ads
Most Popular
Articles
- Cartels Waging Deadly War on Americans | It's Happening Where You Live, Oklahoma
- Oklahoma Senate votes to approve Jo Anna Dossett's bill modifying definition of career teacher
- Oklahoma Senate approves Joe Newhouse's bill to allow OMMA director to shut down marijuana operations causing environmental damage
- Oklahoma Attorney General Drummond files lawsuit against Biden administration’s EPA over rejected plan on ozone emissions
- Congressman Josh Brecheen Votes to Overturn President Biden’s Unconstitutional WOTUS Rule
- Kevin Stitt joins 18 other American governors in Statement opposing harmful ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) Policies
- ‘The Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes are diligently striving to recover Fort Reno lands for the future’
- Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) Probe!
- Teachers and other certified personnel to get up to $6,000 pay raise under Edmond Senator Adam Pugh's plan -- approved on Tuesday
- Jackson Lahmeyer is bringing Sheridan Church ministry to Oklahoma City – and mulling ‘right place, right time’ for his possible future in politics
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.