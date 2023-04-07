featured breaking
Oklahoma House Bill from Representative Nicole Miller would redirect responsibility for State Question 781 Funds
Oklahoma City – Legislation redirecting responsibility of funds saved from historic State Questions has been approved by the House Public Health Committee.
Senate Bill 844, authored by Rep. Nicole Miller, R-Edmond, moves the administration of the State Question 780 funds from the Office of Management and Enterprise Services (OMES) to the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (ODMHSAS).
It also moves the calculation of the actual savings from SQ780 from OMES to the Legislative Office on Fiscal Transparency (LOFT).
Under State Question 781, approved by Oklahoma voters along with State Question 780 in 2016, the averted costs from the prior fiscal year saved due to the reduction of the number and length of incarcerations are to be invested in county treatment programs, such as substance abuse counseling and mental health services.
LOFT has estimated cumulative savings of around $33 million since S.Q. 780 was implemented.
"Oklahomans made their voices heard when they approved State Question 781, and their elected officials and state government have an obligation to uphold their decision, but right now, the funding saved hasn't been invested into local mental health resources as State Question 781 directed," Miller said.
"It's my hope that redirecting which agency is in charge of these funds will result in the necessary investment into mental health resources and ultimately further reduce incarceration."
In her press release, sent to The City Sentinel newspaper, Rep. Miller emphasized that S.B. 844 is not an appropriations bill, but merely moves the responsibility of the funds to a more appropriate agency and office.
According to a Senate staff analysis, "S.B. 844 will have LOFT provide a dollar figure each year that is attributable to the savings from the implementation of the Oklahoma Smart Justice Reform Act. This amount will be appropriated to the County Community Safety Investment Fund at DMHSAS for the development and implementation of evidence-based programs."
S.B. 844 passed the House Public Health Committee 5-0 and is now available to be heard on the House floor.
State Senator Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, has served as Senate sponsor for the legislation, which enjoyed (in early March) 45-0 bi-partisan support -- and the backing of judicial reformers across the diverse spectrum of opinion and analysis.
Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel adapted a House legislative press release to prepare this story for posting, adding the Senate staff analysis and reference the diverse support for the proposal.
Patrick McGuigan
