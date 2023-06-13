OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS) will celebrate Juneteenth 2023 with “Freedom Songs” on Thursday, June 15, from 5 – 8 p.m. at the Oklahoma History Center, 800 Nazih Zuhdi Dr. in Oklahoma City.
Juneteenth is the celebration of emancipation following the US Civil War. US Army General Gordon Granger proclaimed the end of slavery in Texas at Galveston on June 19, 1865. This news and celebration spread to the enslaved people of Indian Territory throughout that summer.
This annual event is part of the OHS’ Multicultural Office (OHSMO) and its “People of Oklahoma” series. The OHSMO aims to develop programs and outreach initiatives to tell the story of all Oklahomans, including the diverse and historically underrepresented communities.
This project is supported in part by the Oklahoma Arts Council, which receives support from the State of Oklahoma and the National Endowment for the Arts.
The Oklahoma Arts Council is the official state agency for the support and development of the arts. The agency’s mission is to lead in the advancement of Oklahoma’s thriving arts industry. The group provides approximately 425 grants to nearly 275 organizations in communities statewide each year, organizes professional development opportunities for the state’s arts and cultural industry, and manages the art collections at the Oklahoma State Capitol. More information is available at arts.ok.gov.
The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people. Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites and affiliates across the state. Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs and publications the OHS chronicles the history of Oklahoma.
To learn more about the OHS, visit okhistory.org.
