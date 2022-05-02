OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS) has announced that 42 organizations have been awarded grants though the Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grant Program. Applications were submitted in November 2021.
After a review by both an OHS staff committee and a subcommittee of the OHS Board of Directors, the following organizations were approved for funding by the OHS Board of Directors at the January quarterly board meeting:
95th Division Foundation; Bristow Historical Society, Inc.; Chisholm Trail Museum, Inc.; Claremore Museum of History; Delaware Nation; Drumright Historical Society Museum; Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma; Episcopal Diocese of Oklahoma; Five Civilized Tribes Museum and Center for the Study of Indian Territory; Freedom Center of Oklahoma City; Friends of the Murrell Home; Friends of the Pawnee Bill Ranch Association; Grady County Historical Society; Greenwood Community Development Corporation/Historic Black Wall Street; Historical Society of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma; Hooker Historical Society; Keystone Crossroads Historical Society; Lawton Public Library; LeFlore County Historical Society; McLoud Historical Society; Military History Center; Ntu Art Association of Oklahoma; Okeene Historic Preservation Group; Oklahoma Christian University Beam Library Special Collections; Oklahoma Forest Heritage Center; Oklahoma Genealogical Society; Oklahoma Sports Museum; Oklahoma State Firefighters Museum; Old Greer County Museum & Hall of Fame Inc.; Peoria Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma; Plains Indians & Pioneers Historical Foundation; Pottawatomie County Historical Society; Rogers County Historical Society, Inc.; Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum; Seminole Nation Museum; Southern Nazarene University; Stillwater History Museum at the Sheerar; Stroud Public Library; the Town of Colony; Top of Oklahoma Historical Society Museum; Tulsa Foundation for Architecture; and Wynnewood Historical Society.
"The 95th Division Foundation is excited to receive a grant from the Oklahoma Historical Society in furtherance of its work to preserve and share the legacy of the soldiers of the 95th Infantry Division, the Iron Men of Metz," said James Archer, foundation board member.
"Specifically, the grant will help to create a virtual tour of its Memorial Museum at 95th Division Headquarters at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, and to transcribe and preserve over one hundred audio recordings of its World War II veterans,” Archer continued. “In addition, the foundation maintains monuments, secures memorial highway signage and offers a scholarship to descendants of veterans in honor of their sacrifices."
The total amount of funds that will be distributed this year is just over $554,000, with projects ranging from collections care and strategic planning to exhibit development and educational programming.
“Entering our third year of the Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grant Program, the OHS is thrilled with the program’s success,” said Nicole Harvey, director of strategic initiatives and grants administrator for the OHS. “To date, the program has funded over 120 projects that are aiding with collecting, preserving and sharing Oklahoma history for local communities across the state.”
The Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grant Program is a grants-in-aid program offered by the Oklahoma Historical Society with a goal of encouraging the collection, preservation and sharing of Oklahoma history at the grassroots level in all parts of the state.
Open to tribal and municipal governments and not-for-profit historical organizations located in Oklahoma and registered with the Oklahoma secretary of state, this grants program offers funding ranging from $1,000 to $20,000 for projects focused on collections, exhibits and programming.
Applications for this annual program open in the fall and award announcements are made in January. To learn more, visit okhistory/grants.
Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the Oklahoma Historical Society maintains museums, historic sites and affiliates across the state. Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs and publications the OHS chronicles the history of Oklahoma.
For more information about the OHS, visit okhistory.org.
