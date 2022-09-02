Just as thousands of Oklahoma families are celebrating a win with historic state funding for the developmental disabilities waiting list, some of those same families are also experiencing a loss as the Oklahoma Health Care Authority (OHCA) has started pulling back on critical nursing care for this vulnerable population.
In the spring, OHCA began reducing or denying hours for private-duty nursing for medically complex children covered by SoonerCare. Private-duty nursing provides the same level of care an individual would receive if they were in a skilled nursing facility or hospital, except that care is provided right in their own home.
Medical conditions that warrant private-duty nursing include a variety of congenital defects, rare diseases, traumatic brain injury or failure to thrive. Private-duty nurses provide one-on-one care tailored to a patient’s unique health challenges and needs such as ventilator care, tracheostomy care or G tube feeding. Doctors write a prescription for private-duty nursing and provide the documentation necessary to prove the need.
After the COVID-19 public health emergency began in March of 2020, OHCA suspended reductions or denials of existing private-duty nursing service authorizations. In April of 2022, OHCA says it reinstituted standard medical review practices pertaining to all private-duty nursing authorizations. The policy change has resulted in a slew of denials across the state since the spring.
OHCA medical professionals who have never met or examined these children can override and deny services that have been deemed necessary by their own doctors who actually treat them. In some cases, these denials can place medically complex children in situations that put their health at risk, limit their ability to remain out of the hospital and in their own home, and negatively impact their quality of life.
Fortunately, Oklahoma families have the right to appeal OHCA’s decision to end or reduce their private-duty nursing hours and many of them have. In fact, so many have requested appeals that families report it is taking OHCA months to schedule hearings and weeks longer to give a final decision on their case.
In the meantime, families continue to receive private-duty nursing, however OHCA warns they could be on the hook to pay out-of-pocket costs for the services rendered if the appeal results in a denial.
The Oklahoma Disability Law Center is providing client advocacy to those with disabilities who have been denied private-duty nursing services. The organization can also negotiate on the individual's behalf and in some cases, represent the person with disabilities in a hearing or court.
In many cases, it is not uncommon for these OHCA denials to end up costing SoonerCare and by extension Oklahoma taxpayers even more in the long run. In the worst cases, denials can end up costing some children their lives.
Note: Ellyn Hefner, longtime columnist for The Oklahoma City Sentinel, is the Democratic Party candidate in Oklahoma’s House District 87.
