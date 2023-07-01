The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has announced to the public in a recent health advisory that five people have been infected with Malaria in the last two months.
In Florida four cases were discovered along with one in Texas. These are the first cases of Malaria in the US since 2003.
A licensed pest control expert from pestdude.com Zachary Smith provided reassurances to states like Oklahoma and said, "the likelihood of malaria spreading in the short term is low, and the recent outbreaks are expected to remain localized." He did go on to comment that the long-term implications of climate change could make the US more susceptible to malaria in the future.
Malaria is a mosquito borne infectious disease that was eradicated in the US in the early 1950's but recent developments have sparked new fears. Smith also said, "it's essential to keep in perspective that these cases are relatively isolated. The risk of Malaria spreading to states like Oklahoma is minimal at this juncture. the current surveillance and control measures are capable of containing it."
The best course of action at this time is Containment which is better now since there is greater health infrastructure's, surveillance, and public awareness than before. While the danger appears to be contained a warmer climate due to climate change could support perhaps a more aggressive spread which would make containment more difficult.
The new cases in Texas and Florida should serve as a warning to the public and research should help mitigate the risk.
It is important for the public to keep engaged with the latest information through the CDC to have an educated understanding of the public health risk.
