Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signs Clinton State Representative Anthony Moore's Food Insecurity proposal into Law
Oklahoma City – Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has signed into law legislation allowing restaurants and school cafeterias to donate leftover food without threat of civil liability, except in certain circumstances.
House Bill 1542, authored by state Representative Anthony Moore, R-Clinton, grants civil immunity to restaurants and school cafeterias donating leftover food.
"Unfortunately, the lack of protection from civil action has prevented Oklahoma's restaurants and school cafeterias from donating perfectly good food to those in need," Moore said.
"It's my hope that this legislation will help address food shortage issues within the state and open the door to more restaurants and cafeterias interested in donating leftovers."
The bill provides for civil action in situations where the restaurant or school cafeteria willfully or negligently donate spoiled food.
“We have many seniors, individuals and families who are living with food insecurity, while restaurants and school cafeterias feel they have no choice but to throw away nutritious, good food,” said Senator Brenda Stanley, R-Midwest City, who authored the bill in the Senate.
“This new law is aimed at encouraging those restaurants and schools who would like to help address hunger in our state to do so. I appreciate the support of our fellow members and thank Governor Stitt for signing this bill into law.”
The bill passed the House in early March on a 91-0 vote. The ten members who did not vote came from both parties.
The final vote in the Senate, on April 17, was 46-0. Both members who were "excused" (not voting) were Republicans.
H.B. 1542 was signed into law April 19 and will take effect Nov. 1.
NOTE: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel newspaper prepared this story for posting, using legislative press releases as a springboard. Pat added information about the votes cast, or not cast, on final passage of the new law during the legislative process.
Patrick McGuigan
