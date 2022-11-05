Oklahoma City -- Governor Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency today (November 5) for Bryan, McCurtain, Choctaw, and LeFlore counties following last night’s destructive tornadoes that swept through southeastern Oklahoma.
More than 100 homes and businesses were damaged and there has been one confirmed fatality, as well as over 3,000 power outages.
“The state stands ready to send all the help, support, and resources southeastern Oklahoma needs to recover and rebuild from this devastating storm,” said Governor Stitt.
“Oklahomans are strong and resilient. We will build back these homes and businesses.”
This morning, Governor Stitt toured Idabel to survey the damage alongside other state and local officials.
Governor Stitt’s Executive Order declaring a state of emergency can be read here:
The state's chief executive concluded his statement, issued early afternoon on Saturday, saying: “Down in Idabel, what I saw was Oklahomans coming together. Immediately after the storm hit, the community was out clearing fallen tree limbs and debris and searching homes to check on neighbors. Sadly, there was one fatality. Our prayers are with that family as they mourn the loss of their loved one.”
