Oklahoma City — On Monday, May 8, Governor Kevin Stitt assembled a celebration of Jewish American Heritage Month (JAHM) at the Oklahoma State House.

The day at the State Capitol building in Oklahoma City was part of a nation-wide series of events in states, cities and at the seat of national government in Washington, D.C..
Gov. Stitt signed a declaration making JAHM official every May in the state.
The Oklahoma State Senate issued a proclamation in the Senate chamber immediately after.
 
The Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) has encouraged governors of all 50 U.S. states to declare Jewish-American Heritage Month at the state level, and so far more than 30 states led by both Democrats and Republicans have done so.
Oklahoma also has among the toughest anti-BDS laws of any U.S. state.
(Editor’s Note: BDS is the movement working to pressure or compel disinvestment in Israel and Israeli-owned businesses around the world.)
 
“Every individual has the right to practice their faith without fear of discrimination or persecution,” said Governor Stitt.
“We’re standing against antisemitism, and I’m proud to proclaim May as Jewish-American Heritage Month."
 
Other speakers at the ceremony included Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond, Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, CAM Founder Adam Beren, past Commander of Jewish War Veterans Dr. Barry Schnieder, the Executive Director of the Jewish Federation of Oklahoma City, and a rabbi from Chabad of Oklahoma City.
 
“This is the sort of enthusiasm we long to see from every U.S. state when it comes to acknowledging the many contributions that Jewish Americans have made for centuries of American history,” said Sacha Roytman Dratwa, CEO of CAM.
 
“We’re grateful to the governor and the legislature for taking this step. Celebrating Jewish contributions to society is the best antidote to all forms of hatred against Jewish people anywhere and everywhere.”
 
The Combat Antisemitism Movement helped to host this special ceremony, and they have made a concerted effort nationwide for individual cities and states to acknowledge JAHM, to help educate all citizens on the great contributions of Jewish Americans to our history, society, commerce and culture.
 
They believe this education will help thwart modern forms of antisemitism that stem from ignorance.
 
According to a release from the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM), this is "is a global coalition engaging more than 700 partner organizations and over three million people from a diverse array of religious, political, and cultural backgrounds in the common mission of fighting the world’s oldest hatred. CAM acts collaboratively to build a better future, free of bigotry, for Jews and all humanity."
 
Detailed information on CAM can be studied here: https://combatantisemitism.org . The Facebook page is here: https://www.facebook.com/CombatAntisemitism , and Twitter traffic flows here: https://twitter.com/CombatASemitism.
 
In a separate statement sent to The City Sentinel newspaper (Oklahoma City), the Jewish Federation of Greater Oklahoma City wrote, "Thank you to our partners Adam Beren and Jennifer Gipson with Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) for assisting us in getting this declaration in Oklahoma. We are grateful to the Governor for hosting a ceremony and celebration of this declaration."
 
Notes: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel prepared this story for posting, utilizing releases from CAM and from the Jewish Federation of Oklahoma City. Pat reports regularly on Jewish faith community news. He has written stories about Oklahoma's Orthodox, Conservative and Reform Jewish community news often since 1990, and has written on world-wide news from faith communities for the past five decades. He used photos provided with the releases, and two other photographs illustrating the CAM movement. 

