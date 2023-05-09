Oklahoma City — On Monday, May 8, Governor Kevin Stitt assembled a celebration of Jewish American Heritage Month (JAHM) at the Oklahoma State House.
breaking
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt assembles celebration of Jewish American Heritage Month at the State House, declaring JAHM at the state level each May
The day at the State Capitol building in Oklahoma City was part of a nation-wide series of events in states, cities and at the seat of national government in Washington, D.C..
Gov. Stitt signed a declaration making JAHM official every May in the state.
The Oklahoma State Senate issued a proclamation in the Senate chamber immediately after.
The Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) has encouraged governors of all 50 U.S. states to declare Jewish-American Heritage Month at the state level, and so far more than 30 states led by both Democrats and Republicans have done so.
Oklahoma also has among the toughest anti-BDS laws of any U.S. state.
(Editor’s Note: BDS is the movement working to pressure or compel disinvestment in Israel and Israeli-owned businesses around the world.)
“Every individual has the right to practice their faith without fear of discrimination or persecution,” said Governor Stitt.
“We’re standing against antisemitism, and I’m proud to proclaim May as Jewish-American Heritage Month."
Other speakers at the ceremony included Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond, Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, CAM Founder Adam Beren, past Commander of Jewish War Veterans Dr. Barry Schnieder, the Executive Director of the Jewish Federation of Oklahoma City, and a rabbi from Chabad of Oklahoma City.
“This is the sort of enthusiasm we long to see from every U.S. state when it comes to acknowledging the many contributions that Jewish Americans have made for centuries of American history,” said Sacha Roytman Dratwa, CEO of CAM.
“We’re grateful to the governor and the legislature for taking this step. Celebrating Jewish contributions to society is the best antidote to all forms of hatred against Jewish people anywhere and everywhere.”
The Combat Antisemitism Movement helped to host this special ceremony, and they have made a concerted effort nationwide for individual cities and states to acknowledge JAHM, to help educate all citizens on the great contributions of Jewish Americans to our history, society, commerce and culture.
They believe this education will help thwart modern forms of antisemitism that stem from ignorance.
According to a release from the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM), this is "is a global coalition engaging more than 700 partner organizations and over three million people from a diverse array of religious, political, and cultural backgrounds in the common mission of fighting the world’s oldest hatred. CAM acts collaboratively to build a better future, free of bigotry, for Jews and all humanity."
Detailed information on CAM can be studied here: https://combatantisemitism.org . The Facebook page is here: https://www.facebook.com/CombatAntisemitism , and Twitter traffic flows here: https://twitter.com/CombatASemitism.
In a separate statement sent to The City Sentinel newspaper (Oklahoma City), the Jewish Federation of Greater Oklahoma City wrote, "Thank you to our partners Adam Beren and Jennifer Gipson with Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) for assisting us in getting this declaration in Oklahoma. We are grateful to the Governor for hosting a ceremony and celebration of this declaration."
Notes: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel prepared this story for posting, utilizing releases from CAM and from the Jewish Federation of Oklahoma City. Pat reports regularly on Jewish faith community news. He has written stories about Oklahoma's Orthodox, Conservative and Reform Jewish community news often since 1990, and has written on world-wide news from faith communities for the past five decades. He used photos provided with the releases, and two other photographs illustrating the CAM movement.
Patrick McGuigan
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Yelp Names Cafe Kakao Nation's No.1 Mother's Day Brunch Spot - Make Reservations NOW
- Governor Stitt signs Oklahoma City State Representative Mickey Dollens' Bill That Could Prevent Fentanyl Overdose Deaths
- Rose State College Health Science Students Donate Care Kits | Dental hygiene students prepared bundles for patients at Oklahoma Children’s Hospital
- Guernsey breaks ground on Newcastle animal shelter | The City of Newcastle expands with enhanced community animal services
- Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt assembles celebration of Jewish American Heritage Month at the State House, declaring JAHM at the state level each May
- Curbside Flowers offers bouquets for Mother’s Day to help Oklahomans experiencing homelessness
- Stephenson Cancer Center redesignated as a National Cancer Institute, The only one in Oklahoma
- More Travelers Gearing Up for ‘Great American Road Trip’
Most Popular
Articles
- Twister Sequel Casting for Extras Filming to Begin May 8th
- Oklahoma’s Josh Brecheen endorses Donald J. Trump for President
- Preparing for Tornadoes in Oklahoma City
- Pratt & Whitney announces $255 million expansion in Oklahoma City
- Biden Administration threatens Tulsa Hospital over candle
- Stitt signs Dobrinski's Domestic Violence Victim Assistance Bill into Law
- Half Sunken Car Spotted by Coach Was Stolen from DHS According to OKCFD
- Cattlemen's earns another distinction
- Committee to assess accident-prone I-35 corridor
- LEGO Convention Coming to Oklahoma City Convention Center in September
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.