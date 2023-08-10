Oklahoma City -- Governor Kevin Stitt recently announced his appointment of Rafe Hall to serve as the District Judge for the Third Judicial District.
This district includes Greer, Harmon, Jackson, Kiowa, and Tillman counties.
“Rafe has an impeccable reputation and is highly qualified to fill this role,” said Governor Stitt.
“He comes highly recommended by those who have worked with him and served alongside him.”
The governor's appointment order can be studied here:
(https://www.sos.ok.gov/documents/filelog/95572.pdf )
Judge Rafe currently serves as the associate district judge for Jackson County, which Governor Stitt appointed him to in January of 2023.
Prior to serving in this capacity, he served as a special judge for Jackson County, as a private practice attorney, and as an assistant district attorney for Oklahoma County.
“I want to thank Governor Stitt and his staff for giving me this opportunity to make a difference for the people of Southwest Oklahoma as the District Judge for District 3,” said Judge Hall.
Judge Hall holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Oklahoma State University and received his juris doctorate from Oklahoma City University School of Law.
Governor Stitt appointed Judge Rafe to the district post, acting in his capacity as chief executive officer of Oklahoma. He announced the appointment in early August.
Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel adapted this story from a press release transmitted by the governor's communications staff. Pat selected the photographs used with the story.
