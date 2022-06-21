OKLAHOMA CITY - Seven Oklahoma students have received $1000 scholarships from the Oklahoma Foundation for the Education of Blind Children and Youth.
V.R. Carter Scholarships, honoring the memory of a former superintendent, were awarded to Amy Walton, Tyler Duong, Ben Middleton and Ariana Richardson.
Amy Walton, from Coalgate, is a graduating senior at Coalgate High School. She plans to attend Oklahoma Baptist University in the fall. She was ranked 1st in her class and is very active and involved in school activities. She plans to study physical therapy.
Tyler Duong, a graduating senior at Oklahoma School for the Blind from Oklahoma City, plans to attend Metro Tech in Oklahoma City in the fall. He plans to study culinary arts and hopes to work in a restaurant then own his own restaurant when he graduates.
Ben Middleton, a graduating senior at Oklahoma School for the Blind from Oklahoma City, plans to attend Metro Tech in Oklahoma City in the fall. He plans to study information technology and plans to work in IT when he graduates.
Ariana Richardson, currently attends University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma and is from Enid. She is studying psychology for a career in mental health.
Callie Jordan Scholarships, honoring the memory of a former student, were awarded to Audrey DeBrosky, John Duong, and Kaylee Ragon.
Audrey Debrosky, a graduating senior at Oklahoma School for the Blind from Enid, plans to attend the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma in the fall. She will be studying art and wants to start her own business or run an art studio or museum.
John Duong, a graduating senior at Oklahoma School for the Blind from Oklahoma City, plans to attend Metro Tech in the fall. He plans to study business and hopes to work in a business when he graduates.
Kaylee Ragon, from Tecumseh, currently attends University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma and is studying early childhood education with a minor in American sign language. She hopes to have a career in teaching students who are blind or deafblind.
The Oklahoma Foundation for the Education of Blind Children and Youth is a Muskogee-based foundation that advocates for the education of visually impaired students across the state of Oklahoma. The organization offers mini grants to teachers of visually impaired students and scholarships to qualifying students who plan to continue their education through a vocational school or college.
To learn more, visit occf.org/ofebcy.
