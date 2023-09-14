Oklahoma City – Leadership of the Oklahoma Democratic Party announced this week that a statewide grass roots tour by party leaders will commence next week.
The road trip begins on Friday, September 22, and it is deemed a “Road Trip to Victory Tour.”
Lasting eight days, the objectives, a press release says, are “to register new Democrats, energize County Parties, and engage one-on-one with rural Oklahoma Democrats and get them involved.”
A press release from Angela Allmond, Communications Director for the Oklahoma Democratic Party, said:
“Considering the schedule of working people, the itinerary will coincide with lunchtime and early evening in several cities across the state. Various Oklahoma Democratic leaders will join the Party Chair, Alicia Andrews, and Executive Director, Scott J. Hamilton, to make 14 stops in primarily rural areas, per the request of rural Democrats.”
Allmond’s narrative continued, “The Road Trip to Victory tour is the Party’s response to reach rural Democrats and demonstrate how valuable rural Democrats are to the Democratic process no matter where they live, work, or attend school.”
The first stop is for a Friday morning in Tulsa, “at the Black Wall Street mural.” The final stop is set for “the morning of September 30 in Oklahoma City, when “the Party and elected Democratic leaders participate in the Fiestas de las Americas parade” on S.W. 25 Street, Allmond said. .
Andrews, the party co-chair, declared in a statement sent to The City Sentinel, “We are excited to have the opportunity to tour Oklahoma and meet rural Democrats and show them that the Party cares about their values. It’s time for all of us to come together and work on increasing engagement in Democracy and everyone’s constitutional right to vote. Registering new voters and ensuring they have the resources available is vital to getting more Democrats involved and elected.”
The Road Trip to Victory tour itinerary is listed below. Party officials pointed out: “Venue location updates will be available at okdemocrats.org, and the schedule is subject to change.”
09/22/23 Tulsa, 10 a.m.
09/22/23 Bartlesville, Noon
09/22/23 Tahlequah, 6 p.m.
09/23/23 Stillwater, 2 p.m.
09/23/23 Enid, 6 p.m.
09/24/23 Yukon, TBA
09/25/23 Lawton, 6 p.m.
09/26/23 Ardmore, Noon
09/26/23 Durant, 6 p.m.
09/27/23 Ada, Noon
09/27/23 McAlester, 6 p.m.
09/28/23 TBA
09/29/23 Okmulgee, 5:30 p.m.
09/30/23 Oklahoma City, 9:30 a.m.
