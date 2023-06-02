OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Democratic Party has announced they are will host their largest in history two-day State Party Reorganizing Convention at the Tulsa Cox Convention Center, 100 Civic Center 100 Civic Center, on June 3 and 4.
Democrats will gather on Saturday, June 3, for a day of training and networking during a full day of breakout sessions.
The Oklahoma Democratic Party will host several speakers from around the country including Precious McKesson, Nebraska Democratic Party Constituency Director; Dr. Sheila L. Chamberlain, Distinguished Pilot; Chairman Colmon Elridge of the Kentucky Democratic Party; and Oklahoma Representative Arturo Alonso-Sandoval.
Additional featured speakers will be Oklahoma Representative Andy Fugate; Executive Director and co-founder of the LEAD Agency, Rebecca Jim; Robbie White, former Oklahoma County Democratic Party Chair; Pontotoc County Chair Laura Pounders; Wagoner County Chair, Crystal LaGrone; David Pepper, Cincinnatian and Author; and Oklahoma Senators Kay Floyd, Jared Deck, and Annie Menz.
Former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke will be keynote speaker for the Biennial Carl Albert Dinner and Awards on Saturday evening, June 3. The Chair’s reception begins at 5:30 p.m. and the Carl Albert Dinner will open at 6:30 p.m.
“Congressman O’Rourke has a unique ability to reach people where they are. His commonsense approach to governance truly resonates with the Democrats in Oklahoma,” said Alicia Andrews, Chair of the Oklahoma Democratic Party.
“We are thrilled to present the Congressman to our convention delegates. As the featured speaker for our Carl Albert Awards Dinner, Mr. O’Rourke will share his vision for America, and will do so in his inimitable style,” said Andrews.
A candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020 and the Democratic nominee for the 2022 Texas gubernatorial election, O’Rourke is a fourth-generation Texan, born and raised in El Paso, where he has served as a small business owner, a city council representative, and a member of Congress. He founded and currently leads Powered by People, a Texas-based organization that works to expand democracy and produce Democratic victories through voter registration and direct voter engagement.
The dinner program will include presentations of the George Nigh New Leaders Award, Bob Lemon Humanitarian Award, Opio Toure Legislative Work Award, and the Carl Albert Life Time Achievement Award.
On Sunday, June 4, the Oklahoma Democratic Party will open convention business at 10 a.m. with keynote speaker Ken Martin, who is serving his fifth term as Minnesota Democratic Farmer Labor (DFL) Party Chair, Vice Chair of the Democratic National Committee, and President of the Association of State Democratic Committees (ASDC).
According to the Democratic National Committee website, under Martin’s leadership over the past 10 years, the DFL Party has seen unprecedented success electorally, financially, and organizationally. Martin has not lost a statewide election during his time as Chair and there has never been a 10-year period in DFL party history that has seen more electoral success up and down the ballot.
Officers’ elections will take place following the convention business.
For tickets and additional information about the upcoming convention, or to learn more about the Oklahoma Democratic Party, visit okdemocrats.org or call party headquarters at 405-427-3366.
