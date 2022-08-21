OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma County residents of all ages are invited to compete in the 108th annual Oklahoma County Free Fair. The Free Fair will take place at the Oklahoma State Fair Park August 25 -27, with its competitions, special activities, and Horse Show.
“The Oklahoma County Free Fair allows residents to show off their talent and creativity,” said LaDonna Hines, Oklahoma County OSU Extension Director.
To exhibit at the fair, Oklahoma County residents need to bring their items to the Oklahoma Expo Hall at the State Fair Park from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 25th.
The Oklahoma County Free Fair Book lists all categories available as well as a schedule of the special activities and contests.
The fair book can be viewed online or can be picked up at the Oklahoma County OSU Extension office located at 2500 N.E. 63rd Street, in Oklahoma City.
“There is no fee to enter the county fair or to take part in any of the special contests or events,” Hines stated. “Our fair also provides people with a wonderful opportunity to see how they do in competition with others as they get ready for the Oklahoma State Fair.”
On Friday, August 26th, the Oklahoma Expo Hall is open from 2 – 7 p.m. so exhibits can be viewed after judging.
That evening, starting at 6:30 p.m. in Barn 8, the Horse Show is scheduled and continues Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. and going throughout the day.
Saturday, August 27, the county fair, Oklahoma Exo Hall, will open at 9 a.m. with the first contest starting at 9:30 a.m.
“We plan Saturday morning as a fun day for the whole family,” Hines continued. “We invite youth to bring their ice cream toppings and container - ice cream will be provided - and compete in the ‘Ice Cream Sundae Making’ contest. The kid’s sundaes will be judged for presentation and creativity and youngsters can win ribbons and cash prizes.
“The next activity is the ‘Kiddy Tractor Pull’ for children 12 years and younger,” Hines added. “Kids can compete by pulling weights while driving pedal tractors. Those who win first in their category will qualify for the state event. There are also special activities for the adults.
Starting at 10 a.m. the ‘Ice Cream Freeze-Off’ and the ‘Saucy Salsa Contests’ both will get underway.
“The Pie Baking contest will be the last activity of the day starting at 11 a.m.’ Hines said. “Champion plaques will be given for each of these special contests. Get out your favorite ice cream, salsa and pie recipes and plan on entering these contests.”
The county free fair book provides more details and can be accessed at the Oklahoma County website. For more information about the fair, contact the OSU Extension Center at 405-713-1125.
To learn more, visit eeo.okstate.edu.
