Okahoma City -- The National Association of Counties (NACo) has recently confirmed the nomination of Oklahoma County Commissioner Myles Davidson to its Energy, Environment, and Land Use Policy Steering Committee.
The committee is responsible for developing and promoting national policies that address issues related to energy, environmental protection, and land use planning.
Commissioner Davidson goes to the panel with experience and expertise to the committee. He served the county for many years at the staff level, before his election to the Commission last year.
Davidson is also an active member of the Large Urban County Caucus, advocating for the interests of large urban counties in the United States.
"I am honored to have been nominated and confirmed to the Energy, Environment, and Land Use Steering Committee," said Commissioner Davidson.
"I am committed to working with my colleagues on the committee to develop policies that protect our environment, promote responsible energy, and ensure responsible land use planning."
NACo is a national organization that represents over 3,000 counties in the United States. Its mission is to advocate for county governments and promote the interests of counties at the national level.
The Energy, Environment, and Land Use Steering Committee is one of several committees that NACo operates.
For more information about the National Association of Counties or the Energy, Environment, and Land Use Steering Committee, please visit www.naco.org.
According to a press release from his office, Commissioner Davidson's confirmation to the Energy, Environment, and Land Use Steering Committee “reflects his commitment to serving the people of Oklahoma County and his dedication to promoting responsible policies that could affect citizens of District 3. His confirmation is also a testament to his leadership and expertise in county governance.”
