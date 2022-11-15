Oklahoma City -- The 2022 election cycle based upon the new redistricted boundaries saw four African-Americans seek the majority vote of Oklahoma County Commissioner District #1 voters.
This district is collectively comprised of the highest number of minority voters (i.e. Hispanics, Asians, American Indians, African-American, etc.) which give it the distinction of being the majority-minority district in Oklahoma County.
Over the last forty years prior district #1 voters elected an African-American to represent their interests for 26 of those years which consisted of the 16-year Shirley Darrell and 10-year Willa Johnson administrations. However, since 2003 or the last twenty years after the 2000 census redistricting these voters found reason to not elect an African-American 10 or half of those years.
This year voters found cause to reject (3) Democrat African-Americans and (1) Republican African-American at the Polls. While the right of individual voters to vote their consciousness should be respected and highly esteemed I see a cause for concern that an unwillingness and inability to elect an "ethnically recognizable" African-American may now exist.
As a Republican, I am more concerned regarding the appearance that Republican voters were unwilling to vote for an "ethnically recognizable" African-American Republican on Nov 8 and in some instances reportedly voted for the Caucasian-American Democrat who had defeated the "non-ethnically recognizable" African-American Democrat which conservative activists had funded in hopes of a General Election victory.
Voting for a candidate of the opposite political affiliation is clearly the prerogative of a voter on the General Election ballot; however, if the race or color of a candidate has become the basis for exercising their prerogative, I purport that we have arrived at a disappointing state of partisan political affairs. Not voting for their Republican candidate is regrettably a justifiable exercise of their prerogative but in those instances where race or color was the basis for casting their vote for the Democrat candidate is a disappointing, but another matter.
It is my hope that we the people will not be found to have engaged in the political process with a bias towards the race or color of a candidate in a district which had a 62% conservative voting index.
The re-election of the Caucasian-American Democrat regrettably serves to demonstrate that the African-American community, as a voter bloc, can no longer elect an "ethnically recognizable" African-American candidate whose name may appear on the General Election ballot, in my view.
The voters have spoken and let us go forward having respect for the political will which they expressed ... have a blessed day!
Note: Willard Linzy was the Republican nominee in the November 8 General Election. The victor was the Democratic incumbent, Carrie Blumert.
