Oklahoma City – In the state’s most highly-populated county, a well-known Democrat and a well-connected Republican are vying to fill out the unexpired term of County Clerk. The City Sentinel newspaper has not taken an editorial position for the special general election.
The GOP nominee, Maressa Treat, has lined up the support of her former primary election opponents, Gloria Bannister and Jonathan Clour.
The Democratic nominee, Derrick Scobey, has consolidated the party base for Oklahoma County, which has become competitive over the last few years, even as Oklahoma statewide has trended strongly in favor of the Republican Party.
Scobey reaches for county-wide support
Scobey touts, in Facebook and website postings, his support from business owners, elected officials, pastors, teachers and community leaders.
Madeline Davis Jones, mother of Julius Jones, is one of Scobey’s most prominent backers. Scobey, pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church, reflected in a recent post, “Our fight for justice has resulted in us working with some of the most committed and compassionate individuals in our community. The Justice for Julius Campaign is an example of what is possible when people organize behind a cause they believe in because it is the right thing to do.” Madeline’s “son was granted clemency just before his scheduled execution for a murder that was prosecuted with questionable evidence and prosecutorial behavior.”
He pointed out, “The Governor granted her son clemency just four hours before his scheduled execution on November 18, 2021.
Scobey has served on the Oklahoma County Jail Trust, with the support of a unanimous County Board of Commissioners when he took the office this past winter. This past winter, this reporter endorsed Scobey for the county jail trust post. Like him, I oppose capital punishment.
Pastor Scobey is supported by Dr. Betty Mason, “an icon” (as he describes her) “in Oklahoma education.” He has known Mason for decades, and points out she “was the first African American and first woman to serve as the Oklahoma City Public School Superintendent when the district had over 38,000 students. Dr Mason is 94 years old.”
Other supporters include Dr. John Reed of Fairview Missionary Baptist, County Commissioner Carri Blumert, former Governor David Walters, State Senator George Young, Councilwoman Nikki Nice,
former state Rep. Mike Shelton, and long-time educator, Dr. Sally Cole.
Scobey is known for partnership with business and private sector groups -- and for his attentiveness to vulnerable persons in the county population. His community service has earned him widespread praise. In the primary cycle, he gained some positive attention for describing himself as conservative, which helped him stand out in a crowded field of hopefuls.
Pastor Scobey and his wife Angela Bush Scobey (a Biotech Pharmaceutical Medical Specialist) have one daughter still living at home. Together, they have four more adult children. Three live in Texas and one, like Derrick and Angela, resides in Edmond.
Maressa Treat consolidates the Base
As for candidate Treat, she is the wife of Oklahoma Senate President Pro Temp Greg Treat – and unsurprisingly backed by many of the state’s most influential Republicans. She made a point of mending fences with her opponents after the February primary.
Mrs. Treat said in a recent press release sent to The City Sentinel, “I appreciate both Gloria and Jonathan endorsing me as I seek to serve the people of Oklahoma County as their next county clerk.
“I’m proud of the fact that we as Republicans ran respectful primary campaigns focused on reaching voters with our respective qualifications and visions for the office. Having their support adds to the momentum we are building with voters across party lines leading to the general election.”
Bannister, a passionate multi-issue conservative who was endorsed in the February primary by The City Sentinel newspaper, said in a statement, “I call on all my friends and supporters who helped me in my primary campaign to get behind and work just as hard for Maressa to help make sure she is our next Oklahoma County clerk. Maressa will be our voice for good government and fiscal responsibility at the county level, and now is the time to unite behind our nominee to ensure victory in this election.”
Clour declared “Maressa has what it takes to serve in this important position of county government, and I ask Republicans in Oklahoma County to join me in voting for Maressa Treat for Oklahoma County clerk in the general election. A vote for Maressa is a vote for transparency and accountability on behalf of Oklahoma County taxpayers.”
Her campaign description stressed conservative credentials and broad support: “A lifelong conservative and community advocate with private sector and public service experience, Treat most recently served as finance director for U.S. Senator James Lankford during his recent successful reelection campaign. She also previously served as his director of state outreach. Treat owned her own business doing consulting and development for organizations such as T.R.U.S.T. (Transportation Revenues Used Strictly for Transportation) and Americans United for Life.
“She has also worked at the State Chamber of Oklahoma and the office of the Oklahoma Secretary of Energy. She currently serves in a volunteer capacity as a board member for the YWCA, where she gives a voice to victims of domestic violence.”
Maressa and Greg in northwest Oklahoma City with their three children. They attend Frontline Church downtown.
The special general election for Oklahoma County clerk will be held on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Early voting is set to begin on Thursday, March 30 and Friday, March 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.