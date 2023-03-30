Two people who have waged serious and substantive campaigns are vying to become the Oklahoma County Clerk. They would finish the term of the former occupant of the office, who resigned before the end of his term.
The City Sentinel supports Derrick Scobey, the pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church.
He is also a member of the Oklahoma County Jail Trust. He was approved for that job by a bi-partisan, unanimous Board of County Commissioners.
As reported recently in news report for The City Sentinel, “Scobey is known for partnership with business and private sector groups -- and for his attentiveness to vulnerable persons in the county population. His community service has earned him widespread praise. In the primary cycle, he gained some positive attention for describing himself as conservative, which helped him stand out in a crowded field of hopefuls.”
In that Democratic primary in February, he led (comfortably) a field of five candidates. While that campaign was underway, a popular elected official of the other party sang his praises for the amazing generosity of his work, providing a million pounds of food to people in need (including those isolated at home) during the COVID Pandemic.
Pastor Scobey and his wife Angela Bush Scobey (a Biotech Pharmaceutical Medical Specialist) have one daughter still living at home. Together, they have four more adult children. Three live in Texas and one, like Derrick and Angela, resides in Edmond.
Scobey is impressive for having “skin in the game” as he seeks a job he does not need. He already has a job minstering to a strong and important local congregation of faith.
The Republican nominee is the wife of an important Republican legislator -- in fact, the top official in the State Senate. We covered her in campaign in the recent news report posted online. She and her husband have three children. They are also church-going folk.
In an emailed message to the Republican nominee – sent early on Tuesday morning, March 28 – Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel asked this question:
“If successful, have you or will you commit during this campaign to serve out the designated term for the Clerk's position, and not seek another elective position before the end of that term?”
As of Thursday morning, March 30, the Republican hopeful had not answered the question.
The GOP nominee’s husband – the Senate leader – is term-limited. Inquiring minds wonder if the intention is to lay the basis for her to replace him at the State Capitol.
Oklahoma County, and Oklahoma as a whole, need more citizen politicians, and fewer career politicians.
Oklahoma needs fewer, not more, political dynasties based on famous last names, whether Democratic or Republican.
These are statements of informed opinion, not intended as slurs, but as observations about the long-term effect of life-long careers in politics, and/or the development of permanent partisan dominance by any one part of state or county offices.
Unless otherwise stated, The City Sentinel does not endorse one candidate as a reason to attack or criticize one candidate or the other, unless that is clearly stated in commentaries or editorials. The reason for this approach is to avoid assailing people who are willing to face the modern gauntlet of election campaigns – unless there are myriad or compelling reasons to do otherwise.
This newspaper supports in a positive manner the person supported -- as a general rule.
In this election, a race between a citizen who wants for a time to be an elected public servant (on the one hand) and the spouse of a long-term politician (on the other hand), The City Sentinel inclines toward the former – a minister of the Gospel who does not need another job, but is willing to serve.
Pastor Derrick Scobey walks the walk in his ministry.
He will do the same in the county office buildings.
Pastor Scobey will be heavily outspent by the end of Election Day.
His opponent will have more “sophisticated” communication methods, including direct text messaging to identified high-propensity voters. She is smart and her use of “messaging” has been and will be, politically, smart.
Citizen-voters are encouraged to consider Scobey as – among other things – a means to encourage “long-shots” of good character to run for office. Vote for Scobey for the right reasons – to support him and the important perspectives he will bring to County government. He is a good man, with a good message, and good intentions. Respect him. Vote for him.
Scobey has the support of The Black Chronicle, run by respected businessman Russell Perry -- who often supports members of his party (Republican) for elective office.
He is a fan of Pastor Derrick Scobey, and so are we.
Early voting begins Thursday, March 30 and continues on Friday, March 31.
On the two early voting days days, and on the day of the special general election (Tuesday, April 4) -- The City Sentinel encourages Oklahoma County voters to support Derrick Scobey.
