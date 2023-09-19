Washington, D.C. – Congressman Josh Brecheen announced his next telephone town hall will be on September 28 at 7 p.m. Central Time.
The telephone town hall comes after Brecheen has held 60 in-person town halls throughout Oklahoma’s Second Congressional District with more already set for early October.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/news/brecheen-of-oklahoma-kicks-off-constituent-meetings-across-his-sprawling-congressional-district/article_3a2ff8f2-3a9e-11ee-9e5d-c70ac28b1c3a.html )
During the call, Congressman Brecheen will provide an update on some of the most pressing policy issues facing our country, including our more than $32 trillion national debt, and answer live questions from constituents.
Details for participating in the call:
Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023, Time: 7:00-8:00 p.m. Central Time, Dial-in Number: 888-480-3675
Constituents should dial 888-480-3675 if they would like to participate in the call. To watch a live stream of the call, constituents can visit our Facebook page here.
In related news, Brecheen will hold in-person town hall meetings on Monday, October 2, Tuesday, October 3, and Wednesday, October 4.
Constituents are invited to attend, share thoughts and ask questions on policy issues impacting Washington, D.C. and Oklahoma.
Congressman Brecheen has so far held 60 in-person town halls throughout the district.
In a press release, he said more meetings are planned for November.
October in-personal town hall Schedule (all times Central):
Monday, October 2
8 - 9 a.m., Madill Town Hall, Madill City Library, 500 W. Overton Street, Madill, Oklahoma, 73446
10 - 11 a.m., Durant Town Hall, Donald W. Reynolds Library, 1515 W. Main Street, Durant, OK 74701
Noon - 1 p.m., Atoka Town Hall, Atoka County Library, 279 East A Street, Atoka, OK 74525
2:30 - 3:30 p.m., Eufaula Town Hall, Eufaula Memorial Library, Follansbee Room, 301 South First Street, Eufaula, OK 74432
5 p.m. - 6 p.m., Claremore Town Hall, Claremore Conference Center, Will Rogers South Ballroom, 1400 West Country Club Road, Claremore, OK 74017
Tuesday, October 3
8 - 9 a.m., Poteau Town Hall, Donald W. Reynolds Community Center, 105 Reynolds Avenue, Poteau, Oklahoma, 74953
10 - 11 a.m., Sallisaw Town Hall, Sequoyah County Fairgrounds, 464101 East 1070 Road, Sallisaw, OK 74955
Noon - 1 p.m., Muskogee Town Hall, Martin Luther King Center, Conference Room, 300 W. Martin Luther King Street, Muskogee, OK 74401
2 - 3 p.m., Tahlequah Town Hall, Go Ye Village, Great Hall, 1201 W. Fourth Street, Tahlequah, OK 74464
4 - 5 p.m, Pryor Town Hall, Graham Community Center, 6 North Adair Street, Pryor, OK 74361
7 - 8 p.m. Bartlesville Town Hall, Bartlesville Community Center, Community Hall 300 S.E. Adams Boulevard, Bartlesville, OK 74003
Wednesday, October 4
9:30 - 10:30 a.m., Haileyville Town Hall, Haileyville City Hall, Council Room, 510 Main Street, Haileyville, Oklahoma,74546
1 - 2 p.m., Idabel Town Hall, Museum of the Red River, 812 East Lincoln Road, Idabel, OK 74745
2:30 - 3:30 p.m., Broken Bow Town Hall, Broken Bow Library, Meeting Room, 404 N. Broadway St. Broken Bow, OK 74728
