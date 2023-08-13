Elected to represent Oklahoma’s Second Congressional District in November 2022, Josh Brecheen continues his journey as a consistent and persistence conservative in a closely-divided Congress.
Asked if there is anything that has surprised him since getting to Washington, D.C., Brecheen has a succinct response, telling The City Sentinel, “The lip service among so many in admitting that we are on the verge of falling off of a fiscal cliff, yet the lack of true willingness and action thus far to cut spending to at least pre-Covid levels.
“Everyone sees the problem, but no one wants it to cost them anything. We can’t escape the reality that overspending is only corrected by spending less. We are bringing in record levels of revenue as opposed to 2019, yet the federal government is spending 25% more annually. We have a spending problem not a revenue problem.”
As he prepared for several days of “Town Hall” meetings (starting Monday, August 14) and other interactions with constituents, he outlined the top concerns he hears at such gatherings. In an interview last week, he told this reporter:
“Inflation driven by overspending, the moral rot in our culture, the Biden border crisis, and the government dependency culture.
“Individuals and business owners are constantly sharing about federal overspending that has directly produced inflation, high interest rates, and an increased welfare state that is undermining national work ethic and our workforce.
“Constituents see the results of unbridled runaway federal spending. They are rightly concerned about our national debt that now stands at more than $32 trillion and the fact that we will overspend by 1.5 trillion this year alone. Our entire gross national debt was only 1.5 trillion in 1983 (just 40 years ago) so it’s easy to see we have a federal government that is living beyond its means.
“Our national spending addiction has helped fuel an inflation crisis that has led the average Oklahoma family to spend roughly $7,000 more than they did the year before to buy the exact same goods. The sad reality is that unless we change course quickly our growing national debt means that our children and grandchildren will have a lower standard of living and less liberty because of our lack of willingness to make hard choices. Our children will have less choice over how to spend their tax dollars because of being forced to pay off their parents incurred debt.
“Constituents are also worried about a federal government that is increasingly being weaponized against the American people. Whether you are a law-abiding gunowner, a Bible believing Christian, or a parent who is concerned about what their child is being taught in schools, the Biden Administration is philosophically at war with them and using the government to punish them.
Wrapping up a quick exchange of information and comments, The City Sentinel asked Brecheen what message he wanted to share with our readers about American government and the future.
Rep. Brecheen replied:
“The solutions to America’s problems will not be easy. It will take politicians in Washington who are willing to put the interests of the country ahead of their own self-interest.
“It will also take our country returning to the principles of biblical morality. As you have often noted in your articles, John Adams famously said, ‘Our constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.’
“Politics is downstream of culture and it is up to all of us to be a part of the solution as watchmen on the wall, speaking truthfully, and taking actions that correspond to truth.”
The details for the Town Halls to Come
Locations for Brecheen meetings in the heart of August will include Talihina, Heavener, Panama, Pocola, Stigler, Commerce, Fairland, Salina, Adair, vian, Roland, Stilwell, Beggs, Warner, Antlers, and Caddo. More details for constituents are below.
Monday, August 14: 8 - 9 a.m., Talihina Town Hall, Talihina Chamber of Commerce, 201 First Street, Talihina, Oklahoma, 74571; 10 - 11 a.m., Heavener Town Hall, Heavener City Hall, 103 East Avenue B, Heavener, Oklahoma, 74937; Noon to - 1 p.m., Panama Town Hall, Panama City Hall, 404 North Kentucky Avenue, Panama, Oklahoma, 74951; 2-3 p.m., Pocola Town Hall, Pocola City Hall, 204 South Pocola Boulevard, Pocola, Oklahoma, 74902; and 5 - 6 p.m., Stigler Town Hall, Twin Lakes Inn, Meeting Room, 1810 E. Main, Stigler, Oklahoma, 74462.
Then, Tuesday, August 15: 8 - 9 a.m., Commerce Town Hall, Commerce City Hall, 618 Commerce Ave, Commerce, Oklahoma, 74339; 10 - 11 a.m. Fairland Town Hall, Fairland Senior Citizens Center, 541 N. Main Street Fairland, Oklahoma, 74343; 2 - 3 p.m. Salina Town Hall, 321 W. Ferry St. Salina, Oklahoma 74365; 4 - 5 p.m., and Adair Town Hall, Adair Community Center, 533 East Main Street, Adair, Oklahoma, 74330.
Continuing on Wednesday, August 16: 2:30 - 3:30 p.m., Vian Town Hall, Vian Municipal Complex, 811 N. Thornton St., Vian, Oklahoma, 74962; 4:30 - 5:30 p.m., Roland Town Hall, Waylon Jones Complex, 106 Ranger Boulevard, Roland, Oklahoma 74954, 6:30pm - 7:30 p.m.; and Stilwell Town Hall, Adair County Historical Museum & Train Depot, 83065 Highway 59, Stilwell, Oklahoma 74960
Concluding the week on Friday, August 18, 8 - 9 a.m., Beggs Town Hall, First Baptist Church. Fellowship Hall, 110 W. 5th Street, Beggs, Oklahoma 74421; 10 - 11 a.m. Warner Town Hall, Warner Public Library, 207 Eighth Street, Warner, Oklahoma 74469; 3 - 4 p.m.. Antlers Town Hall, Tipps Sacred Grounds Coffeehouse, 206 SW B St., Antlers, Oklahoma, 74523; and 5- 6 p.m. Caddo Town Hall, The Rock Building, 211 Buffalo Street, Caddo, Oklahoma. 74729.
In related news, Brecheen has established what might be called “traveling office hours.”
This reporter will revist that issue in future story.
To learn more about the in-person town halls, click here:
