Washington, D.C. – The office of Congressman Josh Brecheen, R-Oklahoma, will be holding Satellite Office Hours throughout Oklahoma’s Second Congressional District later this month. The expansion of staff availability comes across much of eastern Oklahoma.
According to a transmission from his Washington, D.C. staff, "Constituents are invited to attend to meet with his Field Representatives and help inform us how Congressman Josh Brecheen’s office can best serve you."
As outlined recently, Congressman Brecheen is also holding 16 in-person town halls next week.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/community/oklahoma-u-s-representative-josh-brecheen-defends-trump-assails-biden-meets-with-constituents/article_fb63a6e0-320b-11ee-9c58-c7d7cccf5063.html )
To learn more about the in-person town halls, click here:
(https://brecheen.house.gov/news/documentsingle.aspx?DocumentID=186 )
Concerning the launch of expanded Satellite Office Hours Dates and Locations
Monday, August 21
Miami City Hall. Banquet Room
159 5th Ave. NW
Miami, Oklahoma 74354
Office Hours: 8:00am - 12:00pm
Pryor Public Library, Meeting Room
505 E. Graham Ave.
Pryor, Oklahoma 74361
Office Hours: 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Tuesday, August 22
Muskogee Public Library, Southeast Room
801 W. Okmulgee Ave.
Muskogee, Oklahoma 74401
Office Hours: 10:00am – 2:00 p.m/
Bartlesville City Hall
401 S. Johnstone Ave.
Bartlesville, Oklahoma 74003
Office Hours: 10:00 a.m. - 2:00pm
Wilburton City Hall, Council Chamber
300 W. Main St.
Wilburton, Oklahoma 74578
Office Hours: 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday, August 23
McAlester Public Library, Conference Room
401 N. 2nd St.
McAlester, Oklahoma 74501
Office Hours: 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Poteau-- Donald W. Reynolds Community Center
105 Reynolds Ave.
Poteau, Oklahoma 74953
Office Hours: 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Thursday, August 24
Durant -- Donald W. Reynolds Library
Lobby Office
1515 W. Main St.
Durant, Oklahoma 74701
Office Hours: 10:00 a.m. - 2:00pm
Sallisaw -- Stanley Tubbs Memorial Library
101 E. Cherokee Ave.
Sallisaw, Oklahoma 74955
Office Hours: 10:00am - 2:00pm
Friday, August 25
Tahlequah Public Library, Rawls Room
120 S. College Avenue
Tahlequah, Oklahoma, 74464
Office Hours: 10:00am - 2:00pm
