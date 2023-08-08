Washington, D.C. – The office of Congressman Josh Brecheen, R-Oklahoma, will be holding Satellite Office Hours throughout Oklahoma’s Second Congressional District later this month. The expansion of staff availability comes across much of eastern Oklahoma.

According to a transmission from his Washington, D.C. staff, "Constituents are invited to attend to meet with his Field Representatives and help inform us how Congressman Josh Brecheen’s office can best serve you."

As outlined recently, Congressman Brecheen is also holding 16 in-person town halls next week.

(https://www.city-sentinel.com/community/oklahoma-u-s-representative-josh-brecheen-defends-trump-assails-biden-meets-with-constituents/article_fb63a6e0-320b-11ee-9c58-c7d7cccf5063.html )

To learn more about the in-person town halls, click here:

(https://brecheen.house.gov/news/documentsingle.aspx?DocumentID=186 )

Concerning the launch of expanded Satellite Office Hours Dates and Locations

Monday, August 21

Miami City Hall. Banquet Room

159 5th Ave. NW

Miami, Oklahoma 74354

Office Hours: 8:00am - 12:00pm

Pryor Public Library, Meeting Room

505 E. Graham Ave.

Pryor, Oklahoma 74361

Office Hours: 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, August 22

Muskogee Public Library, Southeast Room

801 W. Okmulgee Ave.

Muskogee, Oklahoma 74401

Office Hours: 10:00am – 2:00 p.m/

Bartlesville City Hall

401 S. Johnstone Ave.

Bartlesville, Oklahoma 74003

Office Hours: 10:00 a.m. - 2:00pm

Wilburton City Hall, Council Chamber

300 W. Main St.

Wilburton, Oklahoma 74578

Office Hours: 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 23

McAlester Public Library, Conference Room

401 N. 2nd St.

McAlester, Oklahoma 74501

Office Hours: 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Poteau-- Donald W. Reynolds Community Center

105 Reynolds Ave.

Poteau, Oklahoma 74953

Office Hours: 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Thursday, August 24

Durant -- Donald W. Reynolds Library

Lobby Office

1515 W. Main St.

Durant, Oklahoma 74701

Office Hours: 10:00 a.m. - 2:00pm

Sallisaw -- Stanley Tubbs Memorial Library

101 E. Cherokee Ave.

Sallisaw, Oklahoma 74955

Office Hours: 10:00am - 2:00pm

Friday, August 25

Tahlequah Public Library, Rawls Room

120 S. College Avenue

Tahlequah, Oklahoma, 74464

Office Hours: 10:00am - 2:00pm

