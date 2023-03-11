Washington, D.C. – Oklahoma Congressman Josh Brecheen issued the following statement after President Biden released his Fiscal Year 2024 budget.
“Instead of cutting woke, weaponized, and wasteful discretionary spending, President Biden is proposing massive tax hikes on American people and businesses,” said Congressman Josh Brecheen.
“There is a ton of waste in our government. Why are American taxpayer dollars funding drag shows in Ecuador and pro-prostitution LGBT groups in Colombia? We don’t need to raise taxes on Americans and companies when there are so many areas on the discretionary side that we can cut,” Brecheen concluded.
Congressman Josh Brecheen, a Republican from Coalgate, serves on the Budget Committee in the U.S. House of Representatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.