Oklahoma City -- This week, the Oklahoma Council for Child Advocacy (OICA) announced that Oklahoma Commissioner of Labor Leslie Osborn will be keynote speaker for the group's Fall Forum, scheduled for October 11, 12 And 13.
According to a press release sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel by OICA, "She will discuss the state's workforce efforts and economy, and the impact on children and families. During her time in the Legislature and heading the Department of Labor, Commissioner Osborn has been a staunch defender of Oklahoma's labor laws and protections regarding children."
Osborn said early this year she is “working for solutions to workforce shortage and excessive regulations to diversify and grow the Oklahoma economy."
In a speech, she gave a focused insight on why Oklahoma’s service industry faces so many problems now. She pointed to available jobs within the cannabis industry that has emerged after legalization of medical marijuana.
A January 2022 story by Dale Denwalt, a reporter for The Oklahoman, covered aspects of the state workforce and competition for the limited pool of workers. As he reported, many analysts believe “dispensaries and other medical marijuana businesses compete with restaurants and other customer service-related jobs, thereby thinning the pool of applicants for each.”
In that story, Osborn estimated, as Denwalt reported, “some 45,000 people work in Oklahoma's cannabis industry, which has grown rapidly during the COVID-19 pandemic.” Those workers, once drawn to the service industry, have gravitated toward jobs with cannabis businesses.
"So if they were making roughly $7 an hour (at a restaurant), it appeared that they're starting at least at a minimum of $12 to $14 in dispensaries and grow houses," she said. "So it's about double the pay that they were making. And 45,000 people out of one industry or one sector into another is a huge change."
(https://www.oklahoman.com/story/business/2022/01/16/jobs-despite-better-wages-and-flexible-hours-oklahoma-worker-shortage-persists/9156567002/ )
The agency Osborn runs is responsible for a diverse range of work-related issues and labor policy, including workplace safety, professional licensing (and advocacy for reform in licensing strictures), enforcement of wage and hour laws/regulations, elevator inspections, young workers, and other issues.
Among the agency's functions is an important Child Labor Unit (CLU). It is, the agency explains, "responsible for the enforcement of child labor. Child labor laws are designed to protect minors by regulating the legal age or employment, work permit process, hours and time standards, breaks and prohibited jobs.The Oklahoma Child Labor Law adopts standards for children between the ages of 14-17 employed in non-farm jobs. The law determines what occupations are injurious to the health or morals or those jobs especially hazardous to life and limb to children. Farm jobs are exempt from any provisions of the Oklahoma Child labor act."
The agency has one of the smallest number of employees in Oklahoma government, but oversees unique aspects of state law.
The formal summary of ODOL's purpose is to watch out for the “welfare of the wage earner."
Commissioner Osborn’s keynote address will take place on the last day of the OICA Fall Forum. She will be the closing luncheon speaker.
Note and Disclosure: Patrick B. McGuigan worked first as a media specialist for two years at the Oklahoma Department of Labor, and then for two years as Deputy Commissioner of Labor for the late Commissioner Brenda Reneau, who served three terms in the statewide elective post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.