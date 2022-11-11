The Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women (OCSW), a state commission, has elected its officers for the 2022-23 fiscal year. The commission informs the legislature and executive branch on issues impacting the quality of life and economic opportunities for Oklahoma women.
“The new officers will continue guiding the commission on its mission of helping every Oklahoma woman realize her full potential as a contributor to society,” said OCSW Executive Director Kitti Asberry.
The officers are nominated by a nominating committee comprised of OCSW commissioners and then elected by the full commission.
The 2022-2023 elected officers also serve as the OCSW executive board, which includes:
* Chair: Brenda Jones Barwick, APR, President and CEO of Jones PR, of Edmond
* Vice Chair: Carol Hefner, Vice President of Cedars Commercial Development, of Edmond
* Financial Officer: Jill Shero, Grassroots Coordinator, Every Kid Counts Oklahoma
* Secretary: Julie Dermody, Secretary of Rogers County Election Board, of Oologah
* Advisory Council Chair: Dr. Nyla Khan, Professor at Oklahoma City Community College, of Oklahoma City.
The Immediate Past Chair Victoria Woods, of Edmond and Founder and CEO of ChappellWood Financial Services, continues serving on the executive board as an advisor.
The newly elected Chair Barwick stated, “The Commission has hosted several summits on important topics impacting Oklahoma women, such as domestic violence and mental health. This year, our focus will be on intercepting human trafficking by connecting and educating young adults at the school level and through Community Conversations to be held statewide. We look forward to bringing our findings to reduce human trafficking to the Governor and legislature next year.”
OCSW works closely with the Oklahoma legislative and executive branches to provide expertise and to identify issues impacting the quality of life, inequality and barriers for women and families in Oklahoma through community conversations, summits and research.
This past summer, the National Association of Commissions for Women (NACW) presented a national achievement award to OCSW – its Oklahoma affiliate -- specifically honoring the Oklahoma Women's Hall of Fame Ceremony held earlier this year. That story was first reported by The Oklahoma City Sentinel.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/community/national-award-goes-to-oklahoma-commission-on-the-status-of-women/article_e770d98c-0db8-11ed-b69f-173cec61b75c.html )
OCSW communicates issues to appropriate governmental branches with recommendations of solutions through legislation or policies. To learn more about OCSW, visit www.ok.gov/ocsw/.
About the Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women: The Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women is a state commission, and its mission is to strengthen and empower women in Oklahoma by improving their opportunities and quality of life through informing and educating the legislature and executive branches about issues impacting women. Commissioners are appointed by the Governor, Senate President Pro Tem and Speaker of the House. The commission has hosted summits on topics, such as human trafficking, domestic, obesity and diabetes, and mental health and substance addiction.
NOTE: Patrick B. McGuigan of The Oklahoma City Sentinel reports regularly on members of the commission and the work done at the OCSW. He contributed to this report.
