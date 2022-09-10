In late summer, 17 Oklahoma City high school students began new terms as members of the 2022-23 Youth Council, kickedoff nine months of hands-on education in public service.
A press release from the City of Oklahoma City pointed out, "This class represents the 20th anniversary of the program."
Each of the City Council’s eight Wards has two representatives, and they’re joined by two at-large representatives.
Youth Council members were introduced during the City Council meeting on August 16.
The Youth Council will work with the City Council member in their Ward and City staff to learn about the challenges and successes of municipal government.
The Youth Council will also help address issues affecting Oklahoma City’s youth in a series of meetings, seminars and more.
Applications for next year’s Youth Council will be available in January 2023.
The Youth Council is sponsored by the City of Oklahoma City and is jointly administered with Leadership Oklahoma City.
Gloria Torres, Executive Director of Calle de Cinco & Historic Capitol Hill, and Fire Chief Richard Kelley are program co-chairs.
This year’s members are:
* Raven Owens (at-large), Edmond Santa Fe senior
* Nicholas Schoeffler (at-large), Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School senior
* Madelyn Rhoda (Ward 1), Putnam City High School senior
* Emma Calingasan (Ward 2), Classen School of Advanced Studies junior
* Joey Panozzo (Ward 2), Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School senior
* Madigan Glenn (Ward 3), Mustang High School senior
* Israel Ibanez (Ward 3), Harding Charter Preparatory High School senior
* Stephanie Briones (Ward 4), Southeast High School senior
* Jocelyn Ramirez (Ward 4), Harding Charter Preparatory High School senior
* Jose Gonzalez (Ward 5), U.S. Grant High School junior
* Ashley Romero (Ward 5), Southeast High School senior
* Audrey Copeland (Ward 6), Classen School of Advanced Studies Junior
* Lindsay Flores (Ward 6), Western Heights High School senior
* Keionna Tubbs (Ward 7), Cristo Rey Catholic High School junior
* Jalyin Wilson (Ward 7), Millwood High School junior
* Kennedi Smith (Ward 8), Epic Charter School senior
* Victoria Nwankwo (Ward 8), Putnam City North High School junior
In a separate Press release, city public school officials applauded city public school students serving on the council: Briones and Romero from Southeast High, Calingasan and Copeland from CSAS, and Gonzalez from U.S. Grant High, and Romero.
Torres of Calle Dos Cinco, the District 6 Board of Education Member for the city public schools, continues as program co-chair.
“Having our students selected to be on the OKC Youth Council aligns perfectly with with our Profile of a Graduate, which is our goal to produce graduates who have strong skills in critical thinking and problem solving, communication and adaptability, among other things,” said city public schools Superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniel.
“These students are the leaders of tomorrow and we are excited to see them building the future.”
Note: Pat McGuigan of The Oklahoma City Sentinel prepared this report, relying on information from the city government and the local public schools, and other sources.
Attachments area
Oklahoma City Youth Council 2022-23 takes office
- Staff Report, The Oklahoma City Sentinel
-
-
- 0
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Hong Kong speech therapists sentenced to 19 months for books
- Chief Justice John Roberts defends legitimacy of court
- Oklahoma City Youth Council 2022-23 takes office
- Medicare Advantage Plans are Affordable, Convenient Option for Oklahoma’s Seniors: Commentary
- SC Democrats call on their party's US Senate nominee to quit
- Oklahoma appellate court next for Osage Nation case
- Q&A: Tyler Perry on directing his 1st script, 27 years later
- Southern Oaks Park Community Field Celebration set for Sunday (September 11)
Most Popular
Articles
- Oklahoma Voters Send Education Message
- Jehovah’s Witnesses resume door-to-door ministry in Oklahoma and across the United States
- Paul Pelosi’s ‘five day’ sentence for DUI – a review of news reporting, one critique, Nancy in the News – and not in the news
- Edmond’s Emily Busey named 2022 National History Teacher of the Year finalist
- Oklahoma Health Care Authority Denials Could Cost State More in Long Run – An Analysis
- City offers free landfill day for Oklahoma City residential trash customers on Saturday, September 10
- OKDRS Vocational Rehabilitation relocates Shepherd Mall office serving jobseekers with disabilities
- Tulsa Charter School to be counter-cultural -- by touting Western Civilization
- U.S. Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma Calls Out Biden for Trying to Finish the Wall Under the Radar after Billions in Waste
- Oklahoma City government needs feedback on proposed zoning codes
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.