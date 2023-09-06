Residents, community organizers and business owners are invited to join Ward 7 Councilwoman Nikki Nice for a town hall on Monday, Sept. 11, at 6 p.m. at the new Willa D. Johnson Recreation Center, 909 Frederick Douglass Ave.
Participants will hear updates on Creston Hills, MAPs3 Northeast Health and Wellness Center, street resurfacing, Henrietta B. Foster Center, Jewel Theatre, the South of 8th study and more. Other local community organizations will speak about resources and programs offered within the city. After the presentations, attendees can visit one-on-one with City staff.
“Movement is continuing to occur within Ward 7, and it is important to know what is going on around us,” Councilwoman Nice said.
“Please join us at the Willa D. Johnson Recreation Center to listen and learn about the many updates that are taking place.”
Ward 7 includes northeast Oklahoma City but extends into southeast and northwest parts of the city.
Councilwoman Nice was elected to City Council in 2018 and re-elected in 2021.
