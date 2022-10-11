Oklahoma City University School of Law is pleased to welcome Joseph Postell, associate professor of politics at Hillsdale College, as the 2022 Brennan Lecture Series lecturer. Professor Postell will give his lecture on “State Legislatures and the Prospects for Self-Government” Thursday, Oct. 20 at 5 p.m. in the Crowe and Dunlevy rooms at OCU Law. A light reception will follow.
“This talk will address the importance of state legislative capacity for ensuring that state legislatures are capable of fulfilling their role in self-government,” Professor Postell said.
“In an era of increasing polarization, animosity, and dysfunction in the national government, what role can state governments and state legislatures play in ensuring that government responds to the wishes of the people? State legislatures are uniquely positioned to play an important role in self-government because they are close to the people. But how can they be best equipped to serve this function?”
Postell is the author of “Bureaucracy in America: The Administrative State’s Challenge to Constitutional Government”. His articles have appeared in a variety of journals and law reviews including the Administrative Law Review, Constitutional Studies, the Georgetown Journal of Law and Public Policy, George Mason Law Review, and Missouri Law Review.
“We are excited to welcome Joseph Postell, a leading scholar of American political theory and institutions, to deliver this year’s Brennan Lecture,” said Andrew Spiropoulos, professor of Constitutional Law and director of the Center for the Study of State Constitutional Law and Government at OCU Law.
“Postell’s pathbreaking work on the challenge the modern administrative state poses to constitutional government will be sure to provoke and enlighten.”
Registration is available online at okcu.link/brennanlecture.
Note: The Brennan Lecture is named in honor of the late United States Supreme Court Justice William J. Brennan Jr. The lecture provides a forum for distinguished jurists and scholars to examine timely issues in the field of state constitutional law.
