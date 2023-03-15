Oklahoma City University’s Esports team is celebrating their final regular season Overwatch 2 match with a watch party and charity donation drive at 4:30 p.m. March 21 in its Starcade Arena.
The watch party is free to the public.
Both teams in the match are from OCU — Team Blue and Team White — reflecting the university’s official colors. OCU competes in the National Association of Collegiate Esports, and both Overwatch teams were seeded into the same division.
The Starcade is located on the lower level of the Sarkeys Center at N.W. 23 Street and Kentucky Avenue.
The match will begin at 6 p.m. and will be streamed on Oklahoma City University’s Twitch channel.
The donation drive will benefit Sisu Youth Services, an overnight shelter and drop-in resource hub for unhoused and at-risk youth in Oklahoma City. Items on the collection list are shelf-stable snacks, microwaveable meals, underwear of any size, body wash and soap, deodorant, Black hair care products, and gently used clothing including jackets, belts, hats and shoes.
“A big part of the OCU Esports DNA is giving back and helping our players become well-rounded as they progress through college,” said coach and coordinator Connor Knudson.
“We’re excited to partner with such an amazing non-profit like Sisu Youth Services to help unhoused Oklahoma City youth get the resources they need to be supported and successful. All in all, we couldn't think of a better way to celebrate the rare occasion of our two teams competing against one another in their last match of the regular season."
Overwatch 2 is a team-based five-on-five battle game set in the future.
Notes: OCU's Esports teams compete in Overwatch, Rocket League, Call of Duty, League of Legends and Valorant. The program is open to students of all majors and offers scholarships to qualifying players. Under the umbrella of the Petree College of Arts & Sciences, the teams utilize the university’s Psychology and Exercise and Sport Science departments for mental and physical health needs to go along with their practice sessions.
OCU’s esports management bachelor’s degree program incorporates exercise sports science, broadcasting, advertising, event management, budgeting and content development to prepare students for careers in esports management and promotions.
Founded in 1904, Oklahoma City University (okcu.edu ) is a private, nonprofit liberal arts and sciences university that prides itself on graduating transformational leaders across a variety of disciplines. OCU is located in the heart of Oklahoma City, nestled between the city’s Uptown 23rd and Asian districts. At OCU, students from across the globe follow their passions and excel in sciences, religion, business, nursing and health care, fine arts, law and the performing arts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.