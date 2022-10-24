Oklahoma City University (OCU) will host a parade as part of its homecoming festivities beginning at 10 a.m. November 5, with OCU alumni Mayor David Holt (juris doctor, 2009) and former mayor and trustee ex-officio Ron Norick (B.S.B. management, 1964; honorary doctor of humanities and letters, 1990) serving as grand marshals.
Attendance is free and open to the public.
The parade route will wrap around campus starting near the corner of N.W. 27 and Kentucky Avenue, travelling east to Blackwelder Avenue and turning south to finish near N.W. 23. Public viewing areas will be on N.W. 27 near Kentucky and on Blackwelder near N.W. 24.
A map with the parade route, viewing areas and recommended guest parking is available here:
Dances and performances will be viewable from the marked parade watch areas.
The parade will feature entries from several of the university’s student organizations and homecoming royalty candidates.
It is the first homecoming parade for OCU in decades. The 2022 Homecoming also coincides with Oklahoma City University’s annual Parents and Family Day.
Alumni, families and guests are encouraged to attend a community tailgating event in the Freede Wellness and Activity Center parking lot from noon to 1:30 p.m. on November 5.
A homecoming volleyball game will begin at 1 p.m. in the Freede Center.
For a full schedule of OCU’s 2022 Homecoming activities, visit okcu.edu/homecoming.
About OCU: Founded in 1904, Oklahoma City University is, according to the institution's promotional materials, "a private, nonprofit liberal arts and sciences university that prides itself on graduating transformational leaders across a variety of disciplines. OCU is located in the heart of Oklahoma City, nestled between the city’s Uptown 23rd and Asian districts. At OCU, students from across the globe follow their passions and excel in sciences, religion, business, nursing and health care, fine arts, law and the performing arts. More information is available at okcu.edu.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.