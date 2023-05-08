Oklahoma City University awarded more than 700 undergraduate and graduate degrees during ceremonies on campus.
Shane Sanders, senior finance executive of Transformation, served as commencement speaker for the undergraduate ceremony held on Saturday, May 6.
Tiffany van der Merwe, OCU Outstanding Faculty Award-winner for 2023, was the commencement speaker for the graduate ceremony that same day
Teresa Rose, executive director of Communities Foundation of Oklahoma, received the Servant Leader Award.
Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel newspaper (Oklahoma City) prepared this story for posting, working from a campus press release. Pat selected the photographs posted with the story.
