OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City University Esports has hired Connor Knudsen, touted as “a leader in the esports and marketing community,” as its new esports head coach and coordinator.
OCU Esports is the rapidly growing competitive gaming program for OCU.
“We are excited to have Coach Knudsen guiding our teams, vitalizing our event production, and providing a successful environment for our student-athletes,” said Beth Adele, chair and assistant professor of mass communications and esports management.
Knudsen received his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Oklahoma, and his two master’s degrees – Master of Divinity and Master of Science in education – from Baylor University.
Knudsen has worked as a director of content and head of esports at The Game Haus, as the co-founder and director of competition at Equinox Esports, and as a video game and esports writer at Dexerto. He has coached esports teams across multiple game titles, taking care to tie related pedagogical techniques to his coaching philosophy.
Knudsen is described in a press release sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel as encompassing “the esports industry with his experience in coaching, casting, developing content, recruiting, marketing, managing social media and more.”
In a statement, Knudsen said he is excited to lead the OCU Esports teams and community partnerships.
“OCU has been a pioneer when it comes to esports, truly reaching for the stars. I want to continue in that mindset by working closely with our players and staff to further bolster and expand the program to even greater heights. The esports program has so much positive potential to unite our students and provide them with a plethora of opportunities both during and after their time at OCU,” Knudsen said.
“In the wise words of Overwatch's scientist hero, Winston, ‘Imagination is the essence of discovery.’ I'm thrilled to see what we can discover here as we let our imaginations run wild, dream big, and work hard — together.”
The OCU press release concluded, "Those interested in esports may contact Knudsen at cknudsen@okcu.edu or by calling 405-208-6278."
Note: Founded in 1904, Oklahoma City University is a private, nonprofit liberal arts and sciences university that prides itself on graduating transformational leaders across a variety of disciplines. OCU is located in the heart of Oklahoma City, nestled between the city’s Uptown 23rd and Asian districts. At OCU, students from across the globe follow their passions and excel in sciences, religion, business, nursing and health care, fine arts, law and the performing arts. More information is available at okcu.edu. Esports at OCU offers competitive play, team building, and an opportunity to strengthen connections between students of all academic disciplines and interests. The program fields competitive teams in a variety of eSports. For more information, visit okcu.edu/esports and follow @OCU_Esports on social media for the latest updates and announcements.
