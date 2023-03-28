Oklahoma City will host a special collection for computers, tires, ammunition and prescription medication from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds. This event is a great way to get rid of these unwanted items as residents begin spring cleaning.
The drop-off site will be on the south side of the fairgrounds, east of the arena. Enter the fairgrounds from May Avenue at Gate 5 on Gordon Cooper Boulevard.
The collection is open to Oklahoma City residents only.
Business waste is not accepted.
Residents must bring their current City of Oklahoma City water bill stub to prove residency.
Syringes, liquids, inhalers, tire rims, televisions, radios, microwaves and wheels will not be accepted.
The Household Hazardous Waste Collection Center at 1621 S Portland Ave. accepts a wide variety of hazardous materials from residents’ homes year-round.
The type of products accepted at the facility includes gasoline, automotive fluids, batteries, pesticides, weed killers, swimming pool chemicals and paint-related products.
The facility is open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturdays.
The Household Hazardous Waste Collection Center is operated by the Stormwater Quality Division of the Public Works Department. Visit okc.gov for a list of materials the facility accepts. For more information, call (405) 682-7038.
