The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced on Tuesday (April 4), that Oklahoma City is one of 18 communities selected to participate in the 2023 NOAA Urban Heat Island (UHI) mapping campaign.
The campaign, which begins this summer pending City Council approval, pairs NOAA with citizen scientists to map the hottest parts of Oklahoma City, called urban heat islands.
A NOAA consultant will compile the information into a report that will help local decision-makers, planners, and health organizations take action to reduce the health impacts of extreme heat, which often targets a city’s most vulnerable residents. Reports from previous campaigns in other cities are available online for review.
“Volunteer citizen scientists will travel through their city in the morning, afternoon, and evening on one of the hottest days of the year with heat sensors mounted on their car, said T.O. Bowman, Program Planner in the City’s Office of Sustainability.
The sensors record temperature, humidity, time, and the volunteers’ location, a news release from the city government -- provided to The City Sentinel newspaper -- explained.
According to NOAA, extreme heat is the number one weather-related cause of death in the U.S. for the last three decades. Urban heat islands — areas with few trees and more pavement that absorbs heat — can be up to 20 degrees hotter than neighborhoods with more trees, grass and less black asphalt.
U.S. cities chosen for the 2023 program include:
Chicago, Salt Lake City, Dallas, and Oklahoma City.
Other in the study are Asheville, North Carolina; Framingham and Brockton, Massachusetts; Johnson County and Wyandotte County, Kansas, which includes the Kansas City suburbs; and Wilmington, Delaware.
Rounding out the group of 18 cities are Toledo, Ohio; Little Rock, Arkansas; Scranton and Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania; Sedona, Arizona; Iowa City and Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and Washington County, Oregon, outside of Portland.
Heat maps inform local solutions, government says
During the 2022 urban heat island campaigns, 782 citizen scientists collected over one million measurements in 15 U.S. communities.
Cities from past campaigns used their heat island data and maps to implement tree planting strategies, inform communities of the location of new public transit shelters for cooling relief, develop heat action plans, educate residents and policymakers and inform new research. Data from the UHI campaigns are open-access and available on the federal website Heat.gov.
“The burden of heat is not shared equally in our urban areas,” said NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad in an announcment, including in the city government’s April 4 press release.
“Gathering this type of environmental intelligence helps communities measure their hottest places so they can develop strategies to reduce the dangerous effects of heat. Community by community, we’re working to create a climate-ready nation that is resilient in a changing world.”
For details or to sign up as a volunteer for the campaign this summer, interested readers may contact the Office of Sustainability at sustainability@okc.gov.
