OKLAHOMA CITY — Students from Mark Twain Elementary put their creative problem-solving skills to the test to win a national science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) competition.
As part of the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation’s annual STEM challenge, 20 teams from seven states applied their scientific knowledge to build an innovative board game on the imaginary Ripken Island.
The Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation sees the STEM education gap as an opportunity to apply key lessons from sports—teamwork, respect, communication, and resilience—to the classroom.
According to the press release, The Mark Twain team leveraged tools from the school’s Devon Energy-sponsored STEM center to create a one-of-a-kind prototype, “The Rubber Duck Cleans Up Muck.” In the multi-level board game, each player draws a series of “germ” cards requiring them to answer the questions or use teamwork to “defeat” the germs.
Once a player has traveled through all the spaces and successfully defeated the germs, they must answer the final “Boss Question” correctly to win the game.
“Our students are acutely aware of the pandemic that has interrupted learning in the classroom,” said Lisa VanBiber, Mark Twain STEM team instructor. “The kiddos took what they’ve experienced and channeled it into a fun, colorful and educational game.
“As their guide, it was wonderful to see this group turn something negative into something so positive,” VanBiber added.
For the last 21 years, the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation has worked tirelessly to implement youth development programs and create parks that directly address the problems facing at-risk youth in distressed communities across the country.
“Congratulations to the students of Mark Twain Elementary,” said Hall of Fame shortstop and Co-Founder of the Ripken Foundation, Cal Ripken, Jr. “The creativity, coupled with critical thinking, by the team was so impressive and great to see.
“Math and science were subjects I enjoyed when I was in school, and I am thrilled that STEM has become such a significant part of the foundation’s work,” Ripkin said.
Inspired by one of the most iconic baseball families, the Ripkens created the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation to honor the legacy of its family patriarch, longtime coach, and mentor, Cal Ripken, Sr. The Ripken Foundation uses sports-themed activities to bring police officers, youth partners and underserved kids ages 9 – 14 together on a level playing field to learn invaluable life skills.
The Ripken Foundation’s Youth Development Park Initiative creates clean, safe places for kids to play on multipurpose, synthetic surface fields that promote healthy living in an outdoor recreational facility.
Since 2009, the Ripken Foundation has 106 completed parks across the country in 26 states and Washington, D.C. In 2021, the Ripken Foundation impacted over 1.2 million kids nationwide through its Youth Development Park and mentor programs.
For more information, visit RipkenFoundation.org.
