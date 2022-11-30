OKLAHOMA CITY – The Ellison Hotel is Marriott’s first Oklahoma property within its Tribute Portfolio brand, which focuses on independent boutique hotels rooted in local culture.
Matt Cowden, of the Ellison, has been named "General Manager of the Year" by Marriott International among its 54 Tribute Portfolio hotels in North America.
Cowden was recognized for his leadership during The Ellison's first year of operation, guiding his associates “to new heights despite significant challenges” the press release stated. The boutique hotel was open for just two months before a fire at a neighboring luxury apartment complex required it to close for smoke remediation.
Following its reopening three months later, The Ellison's guest survey responses lead the Tribute Portfolio in several key categories: intent to recommend, staff service, hotel cleanliness and food & beverage.
"The Ellison team's dedication to providing excellence to our guests demonstrates true resilience and hospitality by all of our valued Associates," said Matt Cowden, general manager for The Ellison Hotel. "These are high honors for a hotel and restaurant that has experienced so much adversity in its opening year, and I'm incredibly proud to be a part of this team."
Marriott International recently recognized The Ellison and Plains Management Group as Opening Hotel of The Year winners.
In addition, Plains Management Group was also acknowledged as a finalist for the J.W. Marriott, Jr. Guest Experience Award and Marriott's Food & Beverage Excellence Award.
The Ellison Hotel, located in Northwest Oklahoma City. has a storied history of resilient creativity and complex character, the website states. The hotel inspires a relaxed and authentic Oklahoman experience which includes a variety of social scenes and gathering spaces.
The 75,000 square-foot luxury hotel features 120 guest rooms, the Milo restaurant overseen by Chef Josh Valentine along with food and beverage director Michael O’Hara and 3,752 square feet of meeting spaces. The rooftop swimming pool and bar come with a view of the Oklahoma City skyline where guests can enjoy happy hour or a leisurely evening with friends.
The Ellison is a pet-friendly hotel that will offer fur babies amenities that include a dog bowl, and treat to make their stay as warm and welcoming as their human companions.
Ralph Ellison is the most celebrated and esteemed author to come from Oklahoma. Since the very beginning, The Ellison Hotel has worked closely with The Ralph Ellison Foundation to honor the Ellisons of our time. To learn more about the Foundation and their work, visit their website here.
For more information, visit ellisonhotel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.