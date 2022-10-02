It’s officially fall, which means pool owners are beginning to close their backyard pools. The City wants to remind residents it is illegal to release chlorinated pool water down storm drains.
Water flowing from neighborhood storm drains isn’t filtered before it drains into local streams and reservoirs.
“Aquatic life cannot tolerate chlorine and other chemicals often found in pool water or backwash water from filtration units,” Environmental Protection Superintendent Derek Johnson said.
However, there are a couple options residents have to safely drain pools.
Foremost -- dechlorinate the water before draining. This can be done by allowing the pool water to stand untreated for at least 7-10 days and testing the water’s pH before draining.
Drain the dechlorinated water to grass, turf or another area of your property that doesn’t create erosion and runoff into creeks or storm drains.
Drain your pool into the sanitary sewer. Most in-ground pools have a drain line connection to the sanitary sewer.
For more information about OKC’s storm water quality, visit okc.gov/swq.
Under Oklahoma City Municipal Code, illegal drainage fines can range from $200 - $1,000 per day for each violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.