Moody’s Investors Service and S&P Global Ratings have each affirmed the City of Oklahoma City’s high bond rating with a stable long-term outlook.
Moody’s affirmed the City’s Aaa rating and stable outlook in a March 9, 2023, report and S&P affirmed its AAA rating in a February 28, 2023, report. The triple-A ratings are the highest awarded by each agency. It’s the fifteenth year in a row Oklahoma City achieved the highest rating.
“Our Aaa and AAA ratings are the result of longstanding conservative financial management combined with a growing and diversified economy, strong financial policies, robust budgetary performance and solid debt and contingent liability position,” said Finance Director Brent Bryant.
These ratings are used to price bonds the City sells to fund the bond package included in the Better Streets, Safer City infrastructure investment program.
(https://www.okc.gov/residents/better-streets-safer-city-projects/bond-package?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery )
To see one example of The City Sentinel’s past coverage of the bond package, visit here:
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/community/cornett-and-norick-lead-citizens-for-a-better-okc/article_13280ee0-127f-56a1-9757-b5adf3349b1b.html )
According to a press release from the City government, “These ratings keep Oklahoma City in an elite group of major American municipalities with the highest possible rating. Oklahoma City is only one of eleven cities in the United States with a population of 690,000 or more that have triple-A ratings.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.