With the recent release of the Oklahoma School Testing Program (OSTP) assessment data, Oklahoma City Public Schools (OKCPS) is celebrating "a few key statistics that show progress," the local superintendent's staff said in a press release this week.
According to the media relations office, "One foundational goal for the district is that our students show growth in their academic achievement year over year. This growth is a direct result of the hard work of our students and instructional staff."
Superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniel commented, “Just like with any journey, you move closer and closer to your destination with each step you take.
“While we realize that test scores are only one indicator of academic achievement, it is important to recognize gains made, big or small, by our students and their teachers. We know we still have a lot of work to do, but OKCPS students are taking the steps needed to get there and I think it is important to celebrate the growth we have seen in multiple areas.”
The communication from the district staff included this YouTube link:
A few areas the district leader highlighted:
* Every high school’s composite scores on their ACT increased from Fall 2021 to Spring 2022.
* In reading, the number of OKCPS 3rd, 4th, 7th and 8th graders scoring proficient or advanced increased from 2021 to 2022; with 3rd grade showing a 4.6% increase.
* In math, the number of OKCPS 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th graders scoring proficient or advanced increased from 2021 to 2022; with 7.4% increase for 3rd graders and 6.8% increase for 4th graders.
* During the first quarter of 2021, 43.2% of students were chronically absent. This year, 30.5% of students were absent 10% or more of the days they were enrolled during the first quarter of 2022-23, an improvement of 12.7 percentage points from the prior year.
Additionally, OKCPS has seen an increase in enrollment, the district reported.
The city public school district’s October 1 official enrollment count was 33,245, an increase of 1,159 students from the 2021-22 school year of 32,086. After several years of declining enrollment, the release said, "this is a very promising indication that OKCPS is recovering from the impacts of the global pandemic and moving in the right direction."
