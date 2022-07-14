The community is encouraged to attend one of two open houses hosted in July by the Oklahoma City Planning Department. The two sessions begin a series of meetings at Metropolitan Library locations, continuing until late October.
The come-and-go open houses provide an informal way to talk to Planning Department staff about future updates to the City’s Zoning and Development codes.
According to a news posting from the City communications staff, "At the sessions, City staff would like feedback about how future residential and commercial development should look in the area of the city served by the library."
The July open houses:
* July 23, 2 – 4 p.m., Midwest City Library, 8143 E Reno Ave.
* July 30, 2 – 4 p.m., Wright Library, 2101 Exchange Ave.
“The comments we receive from residents will help us tailor new residential, commercial and industrial zones for the City,” said Project Manager Marilyn Lamensdorf.
“It’s important we get everyone’s opinion as we move forward.”
People who can’t attend an open house, can take a survey about their neighborhood here:
Background: The City Council adopted planokc, the City’s comprehensive plan, in 2015. Our current ordinances date from before planokc, which recommends updating the code to make land development more efficient and flexible, from very urban to very rural areas.
A Development Codes Diagnosis completed in 2017 outlined problems like document format, ease-of-use and regulations that don’t match planokc’s goals.
Community input is a vital step in the multiyear process to update development codes. City staff and a consultant team from White & Smith will make recommendations for the Planning Commission and City Council to consider and potentially adopt as new zoning code text. New zones would then be placed in a new zoning map and adopted after more community input.
In the introduction to the "survey monkey" set of questions, this somewhat more detailed explantion for the process is offered:
"The city’s comprehensive plan, planokc, focuses on creating an urban environment to facilitate health and wellness for residents and stable, safe, attractive, and vibrant neighborhoods. At the same time, the plan looks to preserve natural resources and rural areas. Zoning is one tool of many that the City has to reach these goals, but our current regulations need improvement.
"As a community we need to decide the best way to refine our zoning code to match the character of Oklahoma City and the community’s vision for the future. Below are planning concepts that are often addressed in zoning codes. Help us understand how you feel about these concepts and future development in your neighborhood."
More open houses will be offered through October:
* Aug. 20, 2 – 4 p.m., Ralph Ellison Library, 2000 NE 23rd St.
* Sept. 10, 10 a.m. – noon, Mustang Public Library, 1201 N Mustang Rd.
* Sept. 14, noon – 2 p.m., Downtown Library, 300 Park Ave.
* Oct. 1, 10 a.m. – noon, Capitol Hill Library, 327 SW 27th St.
* Oct. 22, 10 a.m. – noon, Southern Oaks Library, 6900 S Walker Ave.
For more information Visit: okc.gov/codeupdate for more information about the development code update.
Note: Pat McGuigan of The Oklahoma City Sentinel contributed to this report.
