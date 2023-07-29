The Oklahoma City Parks & Recreation Department has you covered -- fun activities the entire family will enjoy
Today -- Saturday, July 29 – Goin’ Fishin’?
Youth Hooked on Fishing: Discover the joys of fishing with the Youth Hooked on Fishing program.
From 9-11 a.m. at Dolese Park, 5105 N.W. 50 Street, knowledgable leaders will provide hands-on instruction for students to learn basic fishing skills, including casting and knot tying.
All equipment, including rods, reels and bait will be provided for today's program, so all you need to bring is your enthusiasm and willingness to learn.
Participants will be allowed to keep all equipment they receive during the class, thanks to the Police Athletic League (PAL) and Lucky Lure Bait and Tackle.
This program is open to kids ages 5-15 with all experience levels. Free to attend. (It's part of the taxpayer-supported parks programs.) No registration required.
Family Aquatic Centers
If you want to beat the heat, Oklahoma City Parks has three Family Aquatic Centers around the City. With over 70,000 visitors annually, your neighbors are cooling off this weekend at an Aquatic Center, too.
Willa D. Johnson Recreation/Aquatic Center, 909 Frederick Douglas Avenue.
Earlywine Family Aquatic Center, 3101 S.W. 119 Street.
Will Rogers Family Aquatic Center, 3201 North Grand Boulevard.
Open Activities Registration
* Summer Dance Camp (Solo/Duet workshop): Join Oklahoma City Parks for a 3-day dance camp at Northwest Optimist Performing Arts Center, 3301 N.W. Grand Blvd., focusing on creating your own dance solo or duet performance.
This program is designed for dancers ages 9-18 of all levels and abilities. The teachers will guide you through the creative process, from choosing and editing music to designing your own costume and creating choreography.
Registration is $50/child and ends on Aug. 2. Register with Event ID: 00000433 at okc.gov/parksignup.
* Fall Gardening Know-How: August is the time to start planting for your fall vegetable garden! Learn the best vegetable selections for Oklahoma and how to plant in tight spaces on August 5 at Will Rogers Gardens, 3400 NW 36 Street.
You will receive instructions and seeds to plant at home.
Registration is $15/person and ends on August 5.
Register with Event ID: 00000085 at okc.gov/parksignup.
* Adaptive Rotation Recreation Class: Every Monday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Sellers Recreation Center, 8301 South Villa Avenue, discover different weekly activities, ranging from arts & crafts, dance, physical education and varied sporting events.
This FREE ongoing class is a great way for special needs children and young adults to be active and have a great time. No registration required.
