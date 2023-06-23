OKLAHOMA CITY - The public is invited to attend the grand opening for the Willa D. Johnson Recreation Center, 909 Fredrick Douglass Ave., from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., on Saturday, July 15.
The $17.5 million state-of-the-art recreation center is named after former Ward 7 Councilwoman Willa D. Johnson (February 26, 1939 – May 27, 2022) and is the first multicultural recreation center built by the City of Oklahoma City in more than 40 years.
The celebration will feature a live DJ, community vendors, live demonstrations, events, center tours and free food while supplies last.
“This is a momentous occasion for northeast Oklahoma City,” said Ward 7 Councilwoman Nikki Nice. “Having known former Councilwoman Johnson, I know she was proud to know how this center will benefit and improve the lives of all Oklahoma City residents, especially our young people within northeast Oklahoma City.”
Nice continued, “I encourage everyone to come tour the new Willa D. Johnson Recreation Center, sign up for programs and become a monthly member as we continue to improve health, wellness and recreation within northeast Oklahoma City.”
The multigenerational recreation center is over 38,000 square feet and provides recreational facilities in addition to programming. The center includes a fitness area, lounge, two multipurpose rooms, gym and teaching kitchen. There is also an indoor swimming complex, which is over 4,200 square feet and features a 3,800-square-foot pool with three lap lanes, a current channel, a multipurpose area and a zero-depth beach entry with a water playground.
“We’ve been anticipating this day for a long time,” said Melinda McMillan-Miller, Oklahoma City Parks & Recreation director. “This state-of-the-art facility is the first of its kind in over forty years, and we are so thankful to the residents for their confidence in the Parks and Recreation Department to construct and operate this facility for generations to come."
The center features a mixed media mural titled “Freedom to Dream” created by Ebony Iman Dallas, Quiquia Calhoun, Jarica Walsh and Douglass High School students. Douglass High School was Councilwoman Johnson’s alma mater. The design features Councilwoman Johnson surrounded by children as she encourages them to follow their dreams.
Dallas was the focus of a recent feature for The City Sentinel, in which she described the youthful origins of her love for art in varied forms.
Councilwoman Johnson was the first black woman to serve on Oklahoma City Council. She represented Ward 7 for 14 years, was a County Commissioner for 11 years and passed away in 2022 at 83 years old.
Johnson founded First Tee of Metropolitan Oklahoma City, a youth development organization which introduces the game of golf and its inherent values to young people. She was inducted into the African-American Hall of Fame, received an Honorary Doctorate from Oklahoma City University. Some of Commissioner Johnson’s biggest recognitions of honor came as a result of the Oklahoma History Center placing her portrait among other African Americans of stature in its museum.
Willa‘s commitment to commemorating African Americans led to her renaming five Oklahoma City streets, providing historical plaques in the Deep Deuce area and placing Edwards Addition on the National Register of Historic Places.
She was involved in the passage of the original MAPS sales tax to fund downtown development and MAPS for Kids, which rebuilt Douglass High School at its original NE 8 and Martin Luther King location, as reported by Jana Hayes of The Oklahoman.
Willa was a longtime member of St. John Missionary Baptist Church.
The building will fully open to the public on July 17. Hours will be from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday – Friday and from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday. Adult memberships range from $15 - $25 per month, and memberships for youth range from $10 - $15 per month.
The recreation center is funded by the Better Streets, Safer City Bond Issue approved by voters in 2017. The 10-year, $967 million bond package invests in parks, streets, police and fire facilities and other basic needs
