He’s always ready to tout what he describes as “the internationally award-winning website www.oklahomacounty.org/assessor.” Raised in a military family, his youthful home was Midwest City. He attended the public schools there, then went to Rose State College. He studied journalism at the University of Oklahoma, earning awards for writing, photography and reporting.
As Stein describes his story: “Shortly after graduation my assignment was Capitol News Bureau Chief for KTOK Radio and the Oklahoma News Network. while there it was my pleasure to host a statewide broadcast on the Oklahoma Educational Television Authority about each week's events at the Legislature called 'Capitol Press Report'.
“After journalism I started and still own a small business which led to my own radio talk shows where my responsibilities included producing thousands of hours of live radio. It's great to continue to be a regular guest on radio stations and sometimes a fill-in host.”
He served as chief deputy for the late Assessor (and long-serving state legislator) Leonard Sullivan. An elder statesman of the GOP, when Sullivan left office he backed Stein who, “with the help of thousands of friends” was elected. Back to his employees and the tech team: “The amazing staff have earned awards and perfect scores on the Oklahoma Tax Commission Performance Audit. The website has more than 25 million visitors each year.
Stein’s job includes “authoring and passing legislation to implement more efficient assessing practices in Oklahoma that have saved low-income, the elderly and veterans billions of dollars in lower property taxes. He was unopposed for the GOP nomination this election.
The estimated market value of property in Oklahoma County is, he notes, assessed at $73 billion, and that's about 22 percent of all assessed property in the state ($326 billion).
He is methodical in describing what things cost, and how that plays out for taxpayers.
From his campaign literature: "The cost of hiring, salaries, benefits, educational requirements, travel and fuel reimbursements total approximately $99,000 per employee." He projects "A total savings of more than $5 million a year using technology to reduce the cost of staff, salaries and benefits."
Stein says he labors to save "billions of dollars in reduced property taxes" for veterans, senior citizens and low-income people." As he points out, the taxes collected provide "essential funding for Public Schools, career tech, colleges, cities and towns, libraries, and county health."
And: "Less than 10 cents from every property tax dollar goes to essential county services."
The Democratic nominee on the November ballot is Nick Singer, a real estate professional who has been active in in Progressive causes, including a stint with the Michael Bloomberg presidential campaign.
Oklahoma City – Oklahoma County Assessor Larry Stein, the Republican incumbent, is seeking another term in the November 8 election.
