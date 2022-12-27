The City of Oklahoma City has an encouraging word for residents: "Don’t simply throw your Christmas tree away – turn it into free mulch."
Oklahoma City Parks will collect and mulch natural Christmas trees from December 27 through January 15.
Trees must be free of lights, ornaments, nails and stands. They can be dropped off, and mulch can be picked up from dawn until dusk in designated areas at the following parks:
Will Rogers Park, 3600 Pat Murphy Dr.
Wheeler Park, 1120 S Western Ave.
Mulch will be available until Jan. 15, 2023.
Residents must bring their own shovel and containers.
Mulching your tree keeps it from becoming landfill waste and provides benefits to your garden by helping maintain soil moisture, keeping tree and plant roots warmer during the winter months and conserving water.
The mulching program is open to all Oklahoma City residents.
Bulky Waste
Residential Oklahoma City Solid Waste customers with curbside trash and bulky waste services may also set their natural or artificial trees at the curbside for collection with other bulky waste no later than 6 a.m. on their assigned monthly bulky waste date.
Do not put bulky waste next to obstructions such as mailboxes, trees, shrubs or vehicles. Do not cover your water meter with your bulky waste.
Bagged trash set outside of Big Blue trash carts or alongside bulky waste is not accepted. Customers will need to order an additional cart may do so online at okcutilities.com, or by calling Utilities Customer Service at (405) 297-2833.
A small monthly fee will apply.
Visit okcutilities.com or okc.gov/mytrashday to see when your next bulky waste day is. For bulky waste set-out guidelines, visit okc.gov/utilities.
