What began as a small community run in 2001 has grown to become a “must-run” marathon drawing participants from across the nation.
It is known as the Run to Remember
The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon is a community-driven event that began in 2001 as a fundraiser for the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum.
The race and related activities are coming up the weekend April 28-30
The inaugural race kicked off with just shy of 5,000 participants and has grown to host more than 25,000 runners and walkers from every state and several countries. It’s been named as one of the “must-run marathons” by Runner’s World magazine. It’s also an official Boston qualifying race.
Six events take place throughout race weekend: Marathon, Half Marathon, 5K, 5-Person Relay Kids Marathon, and Senior Marathon.
Participants in the Kids Marathon run 25 miles leading up to the weekend, then finish out the last 1.2 miles on race day.
The Health & Fitness Expo kicks off race weekend festivities. It opens on Friday for packet pick-up and runs through Saturday. The Expo is open to all and features dozens of vendors with the latest in running gear and apparel.
All event proceeds benefit the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum. Everyone involved with the race is encouraged to learn more about the story — each participant will receive one free admission to the Museum.
WHY WE RUN
Learn how and why the Run to Remember originated, what its mission is and why it's such an important event for the Oklahoma City community.
Honoring Lives, Celebrating Life
The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon is about more than running — it’s about celebrating life. That’s the spirit in which the Memorial Marathon was conceptualized by two Oklahoma businessmen who, while on a morning run, created the outline for this inspiring event.
The Run to Remember brings together runners and spectators from around the world to honor those who were killed, those who survived and those changed forever in the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing. Each race begins with 168 seconds of silence in honor of those who were killed. Along the course, runners pass by 168 banners, each representing the name of one of the bombing victims.
The race also signifies the strength and resilience of Oklahoma City. Like the Survivor Tree at the Memorial that stands strong today, the community stands equally strong in its support of this memorable event. Every neighborhood comes out to celebrate — each with its own unique tradition — and spectators enthusiastically cheer on each runner to the end. It’s a celebration not to be missed!
The Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum is the sole beneficiary of Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon event proceeds. The Memorial and Museum receive no annual funding from local, state or federal government, so this event — the Memorial’s largest fundraiser — is critical for the mission to continue.
Mission Statement
Today, a group of volunteer chairmen and Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum staff lead a volunteer corps that plans and implements the weekend of events. This allows for the maximum amount of proceeds to benefit the Memorial and Museum and help further the mission of the Marathon:
The mission is to celebrate life, reach for the future, honor the memories of those who were killed and unite the world in hope. This is not just another marathon. It is a Run to Remember … and a race to show that we can each make a difference and change the world.
The Run to Remember is and has been an important event in helping the Oklahoma City community to heal. What happened on April 19 and the impact of violence is a lesson that has more relevance than ever and is an essential story for younger generations to learn. We’re grateful for your support and participation that allows us to continue telling that story.
The race will go on regardless of precipitation. The race will only be delayed or cancelled if weather conditions present imminent danger to participants.
The race begins in front of the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum between 5th and 6th streets on Harvey Avenue.
Download the app in the apple app store or on Google play for Android.
The weekend has a full slate of events starting Friday, April 28. The race is Sunday, April 30.
Stop by the Memorial Museum and tour this world-class destination named one of the Top 10 Museums in the country. Your race bib allows you a free entry.
Health & Fitness Expo | 11:00am to 7:00pm Friday
At the Oklahoma City Convention Center. Presented by OKC Convention & Visitors Bureau and OU Health. Be sure to stop by the Memorial Marathon Store to pick up official Marathon apparel! News 9 will live broadcast all day from the Expo! Come meet the News9 Anchors as they host their first Memorial Marathon this year as the official Race Media Broadcaster.
Run to Remember Podcast Live | 12:00 to 1:30pm
Hosted by Kristin Fares and Race Director Kari Watkins, special guests will include – Race Announcer Whit Raymond, Running Legends, Ellie Deglau McGriff, Sally Shelton, Jennifer Henry, Amy Downs and members of the Whicher family on Why We Run.
The Franchise / Broadcasting Live on 107.7 | 1:00 to 3:00pm
Stop by and talk sports with Kelly Gregg
Why We Run | 1:30pm
A panel including survivor Amy Downs, family members Cindy and Albert Ashwood, (Cindy’s sister Susan Ferrell was killed in the bombing), Ryan Whicher and his sister Meredith Highland (their Dad, Secret Service Agent Alan Whicher was killed in the bombing) remind us why this race is so important to them.
Yoga in the Expo with Jennifer Henry | 3:00pm
Bring your own mat or towel and come stretch and get ready for Race Weekend near the #RUNtoREMEMBER sign.
Last-minute Tips & Running Legends Panel | 4:00pm
Get some last minute tips from some of the greatest running legends with Joan Benoit Samuelson, Dick Beardsley, Bill Rodgers, Marko Cheseto, past winner Jerry Faulkner and new to the Memorial Marathon Ellie Deglau McGriff! This panel will be moderated by our own Marathon legend and author Mark Bravo.
Words of Wisdom from Winner Jerry Faulkner | 5:00pm
Jerry was the 2006 winner of the Memorial Marathon and two-time winner of the Half Marathon in 2011 and 2013 – can he do it again? Now living in NYC, he was the U.S. Duathlon National Champ in 2021 and won the Central Park Duathlon in 2023.
Saturday, April 29
The Start Line is between 5th and 6th on Harvey Ave.
5K | 7:00am
Presented by Express Employment International and Google.
Senior Marathon | 8:00am
Presented by Mercy
Finish Line Festival | 8:00am to Noon
Presented by Continental Resources. Enjoy and unwind after the race with live music by Drive and food trucks along Robinson Avenue.
Kids Marathon | 9:00am
Presented by INTEGRIS Health. Starting at 8:45am, warm up with OKC Thunder mascot, RUMBLE, the Kids Marathon Honorary Chair Bison along with Mayor David Holt.
Memorial Museum Opens | 9:00am to 5:00pm
While your family and friends are running – stop by the Memorial Museum and tour this world-class destination named one of the Top 10 Museums in the country. Your race bib allows you a free entry.
Health & Fitness Expo | 9:00am to 6:00pm
Yoga with Jennifer Henry | 10:00am
Stretch out and recover from your morning run or get ready for Sunday’s races. Meet at the #RUNtoREMEMBER sign in the Expo. Bring your own mat or towel.
Women Keep Things Running | 11:00am
Joan Benoit Samuelson, Olympic runner; Dr. Coralee Toal, Fellow, University of Pittsburgh; Dr. Ellie Deglau McGriff, U.S. Navy, Dr. Catherine Mims, Internal Medicine OU Health. Moderated by Dr. Susan Chambers, OB/GYN, Vice Chair, Oklahoma City National Memorial Foundation
Ran Them All | 12:00pm
Join the more than 30 Ran Them All members and Race Announcer Whit Raymond to hear how this race has changed over the past 23 years and why they are still a vital part of the fabric of the organization. A special tribute will be paid to Ran Them All member Larry Qualls, who recently passed away.
Last-minute Tips & Hear From The Legends | 1:30pm
Newcomer Ellie Deglau McGriff, a 26-year-old Navy doctor and a frequent participant in Ironman triathlons across the country, joins legends Joan Benoit Samuelson, Jerry Faulkner, Dick Beardsley, Marko Cheseto and Bill Rodgers, moderated by the infamous Race Announcer Whit Raymond.
What to do when you qualify for Boston | 2:30pm
Hear from Zouhair Talbi, an OCU Athlete who placed fifth in the 2023 Boston Marathon. Followed by a Q&A with Mark Bravo.
Blessing of the Shoes Service at First Church | 6:30 to 7:30pm
Across from the Memorial at Fifth and Robinson join this special service and have your shoes blessed before your race!
Sunday, April 30
Gear Check | 5:00 to 6:30am
Different for 2023! Check your clear bag into Gear Check at either NW 6th and Robinson or NW 6th and Hudson near the Start Line. Pick it up at the Finish Line between Harvey and Robinson on Oklahoma City Boulevard.
Sunrise Mass | 5:00am
Mass at St. Joseph’s Old Cathedral immediately followed by a candle vigil at the Jesus Wept Statue.
Sunrise Service Under the Survivor Tree | 5:30am
Led by First Church Pastor Chris Dodson.
The Start Line is between 5th and 6th on Harvey Ave.
Marathon and Half Marathon Wheelchair | 6:25am
Marathon | 6:30am
Presented by Devon Energy. Thirty minutes prior – Welcome and Introductions, 168 Seconds of Silence and the National Anthem.
Relay | 6:30am
Presented by the Chickasaw Nation. Thirty minutes prior – Welcome and Introductions, 168 Seconds of Silence and the National Anthem.
Half Marathon | 6:30am
Presented by Paycom. Thirty minutes prior – Welcome and Introductions, 168 Seconds of Silence and the National Anthem.
Finish Line Festival | 8:30am to 12:00pm
Presented by Continental Resources. Enjoy the festivities with your friends and family at the Finish Line Festival in Scissortail Park!
Memorial Museum Opens | 12:00pm to 5:00pm
While your family and friends are running – stop by the Memorial Museum and tour this world-class destination named one of the Top 10 Museums in the country. Your race bib allows you a free entry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.