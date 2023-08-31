Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 4)
- No trash or recycling pickup. Makeup day Wednesday, Sept. 6. Bulky waste pickup not affected.
- EMBARK buses on weekend schedule. OKC Streetcar on a regular. Free fares for both.
- Customer service closed.
- Closed:
- City offices.
- Household Hazardous Waste Center.
- Animal Welfare.
- Municipal Court pay window.
- Pay online at okc.gov. For details on posting bonds over the holiday weekend, visit okc.gov/courts.
- Will Rogers Gardens Exhibition Center and Ed Lycan Conservatory.
- Outdoor grounds open 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Martin Park Nature Center Visitor Center.
- Outdoor grounds open 5 a.m. - 9 p.m.
