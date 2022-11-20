The Thanksgiving weekend holiday schedule for City of Oklahoma City services is below:
Thanksgiving Day: Thursday, November 24
* No trash or recycling pickup. Makeup day Saturday, Nov. 26. EMBARK buses on weekend schedule. OKC Streetcar on a regular schedule. No-charge fares for both.
* Customer service closed.
Day after Thanksgiving: Friday, November 25
* Trash and recycling collection as usual.
* EMBARK buses and OKC Streetcar on a regular schedule. Reduced customer service hours: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Closed Thanksgiving Weekend:
* City offices.
* Animal Welfare.
* Municipal Court -- Payments can be made online at okc.gov.
* Household Hazardous Waste Facility.
* Oklahoma City Parks recreation centers, gyms, senior centers and pools.
* Will Rogers Gardens Exhibition Center and Ed Lycan Conservatory. Outdoor grounds open 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
* Martin Park Nature Center Visitor Center. Outdoor grounds open 5 a.m. - 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.