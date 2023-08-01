A suspect is in custody in the animal cruelty case that took place at the Petland store in Northwest Oklahoma City on July 13.
Christopher Brooks Jameson (W/M, DOB: 10/26/2003) turned himself in Saturday after an arrest warrant was issued Friday.
He was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a complaint of cruelty to animals.
“We want to thank the community for helping us identify the suspects,” Crystal Slocum of Oklahoma City Animal Welfare said. “This is a heartbreaking and disturbing case.”
Animal Welfare is working with the Oklahoma City Police Department and Edmond Police Department on the investigation.
Animal cruelty is a felony. People can report animal cruelty in Oklahoma City to (405) 297-2255.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.