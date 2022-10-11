The Oklahoma City Council voted Tuesday (October 11) to select the Boys & Girls Clubs of Oklahoma County (BGCOC) as the operating partner for the MAPs4 Youth Centers project.
The $118 million MAPs4 project, approved by voters and financed by taxpayers, includes at least four new youth centers and funds for operations and long-term maintenance.
According to a news release posted on the city government's website, "In partnership with BGCOC, the centers will provide afterschool and summer programming in state-of-the-art facilities designed specifically for Oklahoma City youth of all ages and provide meaningful support and intervention for children in need.
"The purpose of the youth centers is to transform the lives of Oklahoma City’s youth with social and learning opportunities, and programming that includes athletics, arts, family, health and education –- all of which are key focus areas for BGCOC."
Teena Belcik, president and chief operations officer of the city government's operating partner for the centers, said in the press release: “The Boys & Girls Clubs of Oklahoma County dedicates itself to serving youth through empowering academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles.
“Partnering with the City on the MAPs4 Youth Centers project is a golden opportunity to support the Oklahoma City community and further our mission – to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need us most.”
The BGCOC has served over 15,000 youth with positive outcomes for club members including a 100% expected high school graduation rate (13% higher than the state’s average).
“Youth Centers are a critical component for our city today and for the next generation,” said MAPs Program Manager David Todd.
“The Boys & Girls Clubs of Oklahoma County will be an invaluable partner on this project as we begin the extensive site selection, design and construction process for these centers.”
The four centers will be located throughout the city. The core offerings of these centers will be similar, but each center may include additional programming reflective of its surrounding community and leverage partnerships with existing groups.
The site selection process for the youth centers will begin later this year, according to the city government’s announcement.
About MAPS 4: MAPs4 is a debt-free public improvement program funded by a temporary penny sales tax that will raise a projected $1.07 billion over eight years. Oklahoma City voters approved the sales tax to fund MAPS 4 in a special election on Dec. 10, 2019. The temporary penny sales tax funding MAPs4 began April 1, 2020, and ends in 2028. More than 70 percent of MAPs4 funding is dedicated to neighborhood and human needs. The rest is for quality of life and job-creating initiatives. The MAPs4 Citizens Advisory Board and its six subcommittees will guide MAPs4 planning and implementation, making recommendations to the City Council. The Council has final authority on MAPs4. The MAPs Investment and Operating Trust developed a strategic investment plan to support long-term sustainable funding for MAPs4 projects' operational expenses and maintenance. Note: Pat McGuigan of The Oklahoma City Sentinel contributed to this report.
