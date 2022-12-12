The Big 12 championship football game this year included neither Oklahoma nor Oklahoma State, but college football’s most elite championship weekend nonetheless had at least one nugget of good news.
Oklahoma City Community College student Jaylynn Jarrell won $100,000 in tuition to help her achieve present and future education goals.
Jarrell was one of ten finalists for tuition grants to take the field during championship games for five conferences: The Big 12, SEC, ACC, Big 10 and PAC-12. At halftime of the games, contestants “attempted to throw the most number of footballs into an oversized Dr Pepper can in 30 seconds."
The winning contestant at each of the five title contests got the $100K. Jaylynn was one of the winners. A press release from the company said, “Jaylynn J was the winning contestant in the Big Ten Conference Championship toss. ... The Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway has provided over $13 million in tuition to deserving students across the country since 2008.”
Dr. Pepper’s 14th annual “Tuition Giveaway” was scattered over College Football Conference Championship weekend Friday, December 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3.
