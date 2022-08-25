For over 10 years, the Oklahoma City Fiestas Patrias Festival has been one of the largest celebrations of Hispanic culture in Oklahoma, attracting thousands of people from all over the world to partake in a day of delicious food, live music, folkloric dancing, activities for families and children, official patrimony ceremonies and the crowning of Miss Fiestas Patrias.
In a release sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel, Robert Ruiz of Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) said: “We are honored and excited that Oklahoma City Community College will be the new home to this celebration, contributing to a thriving campus community that serves over 17,000 students from all backgrounds and ages and has been a hub for community and cultural development for 50 years.”
Ruiz is the long-time organizer of the Fiestas Patrias and related events.
He provided this information:
Fiestas Patrias vendor deals information here:
https://d31hzlhk6di2h5.cloudfront.net/20220729/81/32/f8/27/653c9c9e160e0d0093e70115/FPOKC2022-SponsorPacketWeb.pdf
Potential vendors, visit here:
Potential sponsors, visit here:
Fiestas Patrias will kick off a week-long celebration of the 50th anniversary of the founding of OCCC. Please stayed tuned for more details on acts and activities for the event. For more details on how to get involved or sponsorship information, please contact Robert Ruiz at 405-682-7879 or via email at rruiz@occc.edu.
Ruiz wrote, “We appreciate all of those who have played an integral role in OCCC’s success over the last half century and look forward to hosting such a meaningful event for our state and community!”
For background, visit: https://www.city-sentinel.com/arts_and_entertainment/scissortail-cdc-announces-oklahoma-hispanic-event-series-for-2022/article_88dc5d04-77c4-11ec-9348-a7ca6c12e93c.html
When: Sunday, September 18, 2022, 1 p.m.- 10:30 p.m.
Where: 7777 South May Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73159, Arts Festival Grounds
